The Key Addition You Need For Better-Tasting Green Smoothies

While there may be several ways in which you are likely making your smoothies incorrectly, fumbling that nutritious-to-delicious ratio is one that I've found to be quite aggravating. If it is not sweet enough, it tastes too much like a salad, but add too much sugar and it feels more like a dessert than breakfast. Adding vanilla works to not only enhance the sweetness of the beverage but also helps to meld the flavors of the other ingredients in the smoothie. Similar to its typical uses in baking, vanilla extract is great at making all the ingredients that go into your smoothie come together cohesively to create an even yummier final product.

While adding vanilla will typically help your green beverage in these two major ways, certain smoothies benefit more than others from vanilla's presence. Green smoothies that include componentss like nut butter, bananas, dairy, or avocado will benefit greatly from adding some vanilla extract to the mix, as the sweet, creamy flavors of those ingredients will only be amplified with its inclusion.

Go for real vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste if you can — it has an intense flavor that is well worth the higher price for lots of people. However, you can also use vanilla-flavored protein powder, Greek yogurt, or non-dairy milk for a similar effect!