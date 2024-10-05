For The Best Root Beer Floats, Prep Your Glass The Right Way

In terms of nostalgia, nothing beats a root beer float. But even though it's a simple concoction — just root beer and ice cream — mastering the perfect float takes some skill. The secret? Prepping your glass. The glass you use can actually make or break your float, affecting everything from the texture of the ice cream to the fizz of the root beer. So, here's how to get it just right.

First, the temperature of your glass matters more than you might think. A chilled glass will keep your root beer frosty and your ice cream cold, preventing the dreaded quick melt. To prepare, you'll want to run your glass — or glasses or if you're showing off your newfound float-making skill to your friends — under cold water and then place in the freezer for about 30 minutes before making your float. This step is crucial if you don't want to end up with a flat, soupy mess.