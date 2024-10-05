For The Best Root Beer Floats, Prep Your Glass The Right Way
In terms of nostalgia, nothing beats a root beer float. But even though it's a simple concoction — just root beer and ice cream — mastering the perfect float takes some skill. The secret? Prepping your glass. The glass you use can actually make or break your float, affecting everything from the texture of the ice cream to the fizz of the root beer. So, here's how to get it just right.
First, the temperature of your glass matters more than you might think. A chilled glass will keep your root beer frosty and your ice cream cold, preventing the dreaded quick melt. To prepare, you'll want to run your glass — or glasses or if you're showing off your newfound float-making skill to your friends — under cold water and then place in the freezer for about 30 minutes before making your float. This step is crucial if you don't want to end up with a flat, soupy mess.
Mastering the pour for the perfect float
Now that your glass is prepped, it's time to perfect the pour. Pour the root beer too fast, and you've got yourself too much foam and wasted soda. To avoid this, add some ice cream to the chilled glass first — whatever flavor you pick is up to you, although two scoops of vanilla is the classic choice. While the rich and creamy flavors of vanilla go well with the sweetness and bite of root beer, you can play around with plenty of other flavor combinations.
Then, tilt the glass at a 45-degree angle and slowly pour the root beer down the side of the glass. This will cut down on foam and give a good balance between the carbonation of the root beer and the creaminess of the ice cream. Once the soda has settled, give it a gentle stir to meld the flavors. Just don't overdo it — a few swirls will do the trick. After all, root beer floats are the best when there's still that classic fizz, creamy top, and just the right amount of messy. Master that, and you've got yourself a frosty mug of nostalgia that never goes flat.