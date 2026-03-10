Costco's New Strawberry Dessert Is $15 For A Whole Lot Of Cream

After navigating the bustling horde of fellow customers at Costco (something most people hate about shopping at the discount retailer), it's about time for a pick-me-up. That could mean a detour into the food court for a satisfying classic nosh, but if you head toward the bakery section instead, there's a brand new dessert waiting to be taken home in some locations that is oozing springtime vibes. The latest strawberries and cream dessert is Costco's take on a classic that everyone is familiar with, and if you're a fan of whipped cream, it might be right up your alley.

Instagram user @costcoguide recently posted a video spotlighting a plastic clamshell container housing Chantilly cream topped with graham cracker crumbs and fresh strawberries for $14.99. At first glance, there doesn't appear to be anything special about this version of strawberries and cream. The package the Instagrammer picked up seemed to have an ample amount of strawberries (10 whole ones in total), and the cream itself has a silky, airy guise.

However, when the user holds up the tub — a deep tub — so viewers can see it from the side, it reveals that the dessert is overwhelmingly comprised of whipped cream. A thin layer of graham cracker crumbs crowns the mammoth 2-pound beast along with the strawberries, but the bulk of the dish is decidedly comprised of Chantilly cream. That revelation had even some avid Costco advocates questioning whether the dessert should join the list of Costco food items that customers think are overrated.