11 Things Customers Hate About Shopping At Costco

With food prices reaching a high of nearly 24% more in 2024 than they were in 2020 (according to the USDA), it's understandable that bulk item warehouses such as Costco are popular. Advertising itself as a cost-effective grocery solution that offers brand-name items to its members, the Costco brand certainly has its allure. Since the opening day of its first Costco warehouse location in Seattle in 1983, the company has developed a devoted following of customers who swear by the convenience of the store. With perks like the ever popular $1.50 hotdog and drink deal, access to clothing, electronics, as well as groceries, from the outside investing in a Costco membership truly seems like a responsible decision for many consumers.

It may surprise you to learn, though, that there are quite a few gripes that shoppers have with this warehouse despite the intention for it to be the pinnacle of the all-in-one shopping convenience experience. These complaints range from dealing with crowds, lines, discontinued products, and even fighting tooth and nail for a parking spot. For this laundry list of hair-pulling reasons, some people are actually avoiding Costco entirely and simply heading to other stores for their needs. So, before going through the hassle of having your picture taken and paying the membership fee, it might be worth it to check out the downsides of committing to the Costco experience.