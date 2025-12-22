These Are The Absolute Worst Days And Times To Shop At Costco

I'm lucky. Usually, I can grocery shop during weekdays when even the most popular stores tend to be quiet. But it doesn't always work out like that. Sometimes life gets in the way and I end up in Walmart on a Saturday. Other times, I forget something important for Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. The last time it slipped my mind that we were one day out from a holiday, I arrived at Costco to lines that stretched all the way to the bakery section — seriously. As this was the only time in the week I had to shop, I had to grit my teeth, fight through the scrum, and reward myself afterward with the best of the Costco food court. That nightmare grocery run inspired an investigation into the worst days and times to shop at Costco, so we can all be more sensible in future as long as we remember what day it is.

As illustrated by my traumatic experience, the day before a holiday (particularly a holiday Costco closes for) will usually be very busy. Perhaps more surprisingly, the warehouse store also tends to be very busy the day after it was closed. It's no surprise that Black Friday is busy at a store that sells everything, but days like July 5 are some of the worst of the year to visit. Luckily, Costco doesn't close often, so this only applies to the day after New Year, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.