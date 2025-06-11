The Major Perk Only Some Costco Members Are About To Get

Folks looking to get their hands on Costco's must-buy merchandise before others even get a chance to see it on the shelves are in for a treat — so long as they hold Executive membership cards. The company recently announced that people who have splurged on the $130 annual memberships will be able to enter the store up to an hour before Gold Star members starting on June 30. The early hours of the day have always been the best time to shop at Costco to avoid the crowds, but soon, Executive card holders will have even more room to spread their wings as they stock up on the latest deals.

Many Costco warehouses open their doors to customers at 10 a.m. throughout the week, and on Sundays. The new perk will allow those who purchase the more expensive membership option to enter the warehouse at 9 a.m. On Saturdays, those with the upgraded annual enrollment will likely only have an extra half-hour to shop, as locations typically open at 9:30 a.m. However, not all Costco stores open at the same time, and it is currently unknown whether Executive shoppers will be able to take advantage of this bonus time in regions with differing hours of operation. They will, however, be treated to a few extra benefits that Gold Star members will be missing out on.