The Major Perk Only Some Costco Members Are About To Get
Folks looking to get their hands on Costco's must-buy merchandise before others even get a chance to see it on the shelves are in for a treat — so long as they hold Executive membership cards. The company recently announced that people who have splurged on the $130 annual memberships will be able to enter the store up to an hour before Gold Star members starting on June 30. The early hours of the day have always been the best time to shop at Costco to avoid the crowds, but soon, Executive card holders will have even more room to spread their wings as they stock up on the latest deals.
Many Costco warehouses open their doors to customers at 10 a.m. throughout the week, and on Sundays. The new perk will allow those who purchase the more expensive membership option to enter the warehouse at 9 a.m. On Saturdays, those with the upgraded annual enrollment will likely only have an extra half-hour to shop, as locations typically open at 9:30 a.m. However, not all Costco stores open at the same time, and it is currently unknown whether Executive shoppers will be able to take advantage of this bonus time in regions with differing hours of operation. They will, however, be treated to a few extra benefits that Gold Star members will be missing out on.
Shopping early isn't the only new perk at Costco
There are some perks Costco members don't take advantage of as often as they could, like receiving discounts on select services offered by the warehouse. Yet, current annual Executive membership holders will be excited to know that the latest push from the big box store to get folks upgrading their membership status also includes a $10 monthly credit on Instacart orders over $150. As of yet, it isn't known whether Executive card holders will be able to place Instacart orders during the new early shopping hours, but Costco has indicated that it will be providing more information regarding the recent changes.
Executive Costco shoppers already enjoy a 2% annual reward that can be used for eligible merchandise and discounts on various warehouse services. Starting June 30, however, customers with the upscale membership will receive additional discounts on some of those services. The company has already launched a slow rollout of these new Executive perks in some Michigan locations, so by the time the program hits the national stage, Costco should have worked out any kinks and provided all the details.