Can You Borrow A Costco Membership Card To Shop?
Your days of sneaking into Costco with your mom's membership card are over. Costco is officially cracking down on membership-sharing freeloaders (again). You won't be able to hide behind that tiny ID photo anymore: The megaretailer recently started introducing scanners at each entrance. When customers come in, employees scan the card and compare shoppers to a full-size image on a screen.
Costco has always been members-only, and rules are strict when it comes to sharing cards. The Costco website states that members can bring two guests with them at a time, but only members can make purchases. And while all Costco memberships come with a household card — including the cheapest tier, which runs $65 a year — "household" doesn't apply to everyone in your family of four. No matter what membership level you're at, you can only assign the household card to one other person.
Just hoping to snag a $1.50 hot dog at Costco's famous food court? You're still out of luck. While Costco used to make exceptions for diners looking for a quick bite, Costco banned non-members from shopping at the food court in 2020. However, Costco does also offer a few perks for non-members, too.
Not everything at Costco requires a card
There's a big exception to the members-only rule: online orders. Non-members can shop through costco.com, but the online option comes with downsides. You'll be slapped with a 5% fee, and some of the best deals are limited to members. Shopping in stores also saves money: Prices are up to 20% higher online.
Another exception? The chain's gift card, or Costco Shop card. While only members can purchase the card, it gets non-members through the door. Get a friend with a membership to pick one up on their next Costco run — but be warned, it's a marketing ploy. Your friends will eventually get sick of you pestering them, and like Costco's famous free samples, the retailer knows that a quick taste will leave you wanting more.
Non-members can also take advantage of Costco's killer liquor selection in several states, and medical services are available to non-members, too. Anyone can pick up prescriptions or get a vaccine at the Costco pharmacy, and many locations offer low-cost medical exams. Options include vision and hearing exams, and the retailer's website boasts that they accept most major insurance plans. However, non-members can no longer purchase glasses or hearing aids.