Can You Borrow A Costco Membership Card To Shop?

Your days of sneaking into Costco with your mom's membership card are over. Costco is officially cracking down on membership-sharing freeloaders (again). You won't be able to hide behind that tiny ID photo anymore: The megaretailer recently started introducing scanners at each entrance. When customers come in, employees scan the card and compare shoppers to a full-size image on a screen.

Costco has always been members-only, and rules are strict when it comes to sharing cards. The Costco website states that members can bring two guests with them at a time, but only members can make purchases. And while all Costco memberships come with a household card — including the cheapest tier, which runs $65 a year — "household" doesn't apply to everyone in your family of four. No matter what membership level you're at, you can only assign the household card to one other person.

Just hoping to snag a $1.50 hot dog at Costco's famous food court? You're still out of luck. While Costco used to make exceptions for diners looking for a quick bite, Costco banned non-members from shopping at the food court in 2020. However, Costco does also offer a few perks for non-members, too.