Here's The Reason Costco Only Accepts Visa Cards

Only Visa cards swipe right at the Costco checkout. This strategic decision stemmed from the warehouse chain's inability to come to renewal terms with American Express, its previous credit card proprietor, in 2015. For context, most credit card fees range from 1.5% to 3.5% per transaction. The botched Amex deal boiled down to one major factor: the cost of the merchant fee, which was 0.6% for every club member transaction. Although the cost was well below the national average, in the grander scheme, the Amex merchant fee did add up to millions of dollars in costs for Costco — about $180 million per year.

When Visa stepped in and made an offer, it was so low that it seemed too good to be true. Visa proposed a merchant fee of less than 0.4% — almost nothing — and Costco accepted. 10 years later, Visa still has Costco's credit card situation on lockdown, despite the increasing costs of goods.