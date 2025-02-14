Costco's Alberta Food Court Menu Has Us Full Of Envy
Internationally, Costco food courts can offer really interesting items beyond just the warehouse chain's famously cheap hot dogs and uniformly large slices of pizza, which typically cater to local tastes. A post on Reddit shows the menu of a Costco food court in Alberta, Canada — and there are a few items on there that we don't have here in the States, and some of which I wish we had too.
Along with the usual dogs and slices, this Canadian Costco also sells chicken fingers, fries, and my personal envy, poutine. Okay, so the chicken tenders might not exactly be novel, considering we have entire fast food chains dedicated to making more-than-able chicken fingers, but the option would be nice. And the fact that Canadian Costcos are equipped with deep fryers sounds pretty cool to me. A hot dog and fries for cheap is a classic combo, but is also, surprisingly, one we can't get on our home turf.
But the poutine is what I really wish we had, because it's just something that's not popular down here, which I've always found puzzling. After all, how could fries, gravy, and fresh cheese curds sound unappealing to anyone? And Costco poutine in Canada simply sounds like a gateway to the rest of the warehouse club's global offerings.
Costco's food courts across the world serve some interesting items
Other international Costco locations serve up some eye-catching things too. Costco's food courts in South Korea not only serve the classic chicken bake (which is composed of chicken in Caesar dressing, served in a baked dough), but it also serves a bulgogi bake as well. Bulgogi is a traditional Korean dish of thinly sliced beef that's marinated in a sweet soy-based sauce.
Then there's Costco in Spain, whose food courts serve a popular snack, croquetas, which are deep-fried balls of dough filled with Spanish ham. And speaking of deep fryers, Costco's food courts in Taiwan serve bone-in fried chicken, which definitely seems like a treat after all that aisle browsing. If there's any one thing that unites us all, it's that people all over the world love a good cheap meal after an hour of accidentally spending way too much money during a Costco run.