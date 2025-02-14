Costco's Alberta Food Court Menu Has Us Full Of Envy

Internationally, Costco food courts can offer really interesting items beyond just the warehouse chain's famously cheap hot dogs and uniformly large slices of pizza, which typically cater to local tastes. A post on Reddit shows the menu of a Costco food court in Alberta, Canada — and there are a few items on there that we don't have here in the States, and some of which I wish we had too.

Along with the usual dogs and slices, this Canadian Costco also sells chicken fingers, fries, and my personal envy, poutine. Okay, so the chicken tenders might not exactly be novel, considering we have entire fast food chains dedicated to making more-than-able chicken fingers, but the option would be nice. And the fact that Canadian Costcos are equipped with deep fryers sounds pretty cool to me. A hot dog and fries for cheap is a classic combo, but is also, surprisingly, one we can't get on our home turf.

But the poutine is what I really wish we had, because it's just something that's not popular down here, which I've always found puzzling. After all, how could fries, gravy, and fresh cheese curds sound unappealing to anyone? And Costco poutine in Canada simply sounds like a gateway to the rest of the warehouse club's global offerings.