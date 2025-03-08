Does Costco's Food Court Take Apple Pay?

There's not a lot about Costco's food court that hasn't already been said. It's a great place to refuel for just a few bucks after replenishing your home's pantry with loads of staples, but Costco's notorious about enforcing many of its rules now, like not sharing your membership card and only accepting Visa for things like card payments. But when it comes to paying for your food at the food court, fortunately, you're allowed to use modern-day payment transactions.

So, for those of you iPhone users, you can breathe easy. You can indeed use Apple Pay to cover the price of your $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, slice of pizza, or chicken bake. But Apple Pay isn't just useful at the food court kiosk; you can also use it to check out for regular purchases, make purchases online, and you can even use Apple Pay at Costco's perpetually busy gas station. In the meantime, however, just know you can stress-eat a massive Costco cookie after spending way more than you intended on impulse purchases at the warehouse club.