A Beloved Costco Food Court Sandwich Is Back (But It'll Cost You)

Costco's beloved Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich is making a comeback at the food court. Already available in Oregon and California, this crowd-pleasing lunch favorite includes slices of oven-baked turkey breast, melted provolone cheese, juicy sliced tomatoes, crisp red onions, and a swath of basil-garlic mayonnaise piled on a warm torta roll. Unfortunately, there's no such thing as a free lunch — and if you plan to consume this panini-smashed monstrosity, it'll cost you a whopping $6.99.

Before the pandemic, the Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich only cost consumers $3.99. Unfortunately, it was discontinued (like these bakery items), likely due to increased labor costs and lower profits. Now, the sandwich is returning to Costco food courts nationwide with a price tag that's almost double its pre-pandemic listing. While discussing the sandwich's return, one Reddit user called the new price point "steep," while a Facebook user commented that it's "definitely not a Costco discount."