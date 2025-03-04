A Beloved Costco Food Court Sandwich Is Back (But It'll Cost You)
Costco's beloved Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich is making a comeback at the food court. Already available in Oregon and California, this crowd-pleasing lunch favorite includes slices of oven-baked turkey breast, melted provolone cheese, juicy sliced tomatoes, crisp red onions, and a swath of basil-garlic mayonnaise piled on a warm torta roll. Unfortunately, there's no such thing as a free lunch — and if you plan to consume this panini-smashed monstrosity, it'll cost you a whopping $6.99.
Before the pandemic, the Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich only cost consumers $3.99. Unfortunately, it was discontinued (like these bakery items), likely due to increased labor costs and lower profits. Now, the sandwich is returning to Costco food courts nationwide with a price tag that's almost double its pre-pandemic listing. While discussing the sandwich's return, one Reddit user called the new price point "steep," while a Facebook user commented that it's "definitely not a Costco discount."
Beware of Costco's 2025 changes
Doubling the price of a fan-favorite food court sandwich is only one of several changes the warehouse chain is making in 2025. Pepsi fans will be utterly dismayed, because the rumors about Costco switching its carbonated beverage options back to Coke products are, in fact, true. Additionally, the price of a 20-ounce soda is climbing 10 cents, from $0.69 to $0.79. Thankfully, the two organizations have worked out a deal to keep the price of Costco's famous hot-dog-and-soda combo at $1.50.
Other notable changes to observe while walking the isles is a vacant spot where the book section formerly used to thrive. Costco is removing books from 500 of its 800 warehouse locations. This is largely due to a shift and a demand for e-books, which are available on Kindles, Nooks, and other digital reading devices. However, paperback and hardback books will make a special return during the holiday season.