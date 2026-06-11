Costco's Newest Meal Kit Might Be The Lazy Weeknight Dinner You've Been Searching For
It happens to all of us: Some nights, you simply do not have the energy for a from-scratch dinner. Costco understands this and offers shoppers an easy, zero-effort option. The latest addition to the retailer's prepared meal lineup is its new fajita kits, and Costco fans are excited to try this latest Tex-Mex meal.
Instagram account costcobuys highlighted the fajita kit in a recent reel. "You get grilled beef and chicken, fresh peppers and onions, flour tortillas, salsa, and cilantro lime crema all ready to go," reads the caption. "Fajita night just got so easy." The kits also contain a package of cheesy-looking "sizzle cooking butter" for drizzling. "Looks so good!" one Instagram comment enthused. "Lazy week night dinner for us," wrote another. In the video, the posted price is $6.99 per pound for a roughly 3½-pound package selling for a total price of $23.91 (price may vary by location).
It seems like Costco is attempting to replicate the popularity of the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature chicken street taco kits, which currently sell for $6.23 per pound. It's not clear how many servings the fajita kits contain since the kits aren't on the Costco website yet, but if they're anything like the taco kits they'll feed a small crowd. The taco kit includes twelve single taco servings, for comparison.
How to buy Costco's fajita kits
Don't bet on the fajita kits being available at your local Costco just yet, as new items often take time to show up on shelves nationwide. One Redditor recently posted that the Hoover, Alabama location sold the kits and costcobuys posts from Michigan. You can check your deli section for the kits or wait till they're posted on the Costco website to order them online.
On Instagram, a few commenters called out Costco's practice of highlighting the by-the-pound price instead of the price per package. "I like how they show the price $6.99. That's per pound. That one cost $23.91," wrote one commenter. "Just post the regular price instead of per pound," griped another. Granted, since not every package is an identical weight that might be difficult to put into practice.
In any case, the kits are a decent deal. Beef steak currently averages $12.80 per pound. Sure, the kits also contain less-expensive ingredients like chicken, veggies, tortillas, and dips, but the low-effort kits are still a reasonably priced alternative to DoorDash or even a DIY dinner. If you don't mind putting in a little extra work, you can use The Takeout's tips for upgrading Costco's premade meals for inspiration. Not a fan of premade dinners? Make your own fajitas with an inexpensive option like grilled chicken instead of shelling out for beef.