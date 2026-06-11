Costco's Newest Meal Kit Might Be The Lazy Weeknight Dinner You've Been Searching For

It happens to all of us: Some nights, you simply do not have the energy for a from-scratch dinner. Costco understands this and offers shoppers an easy, zero-effort option. The latest addition to the retailer's prepared meal lineup is its new fajita kits, and Costco fans are excited to try this latest Tex-Mex meal.

Instagram account costcobuys highlighted the fajita kit in a recent reel. "You get grilled beef and chicken, fresh peppers and onions, flour tortillas, salsa, and cilantro lime crema all ready to go," reads the caption. "Fajita night just got so easy." The kits also contain a package of cheesy-looking "sizzle cooking butter" for drizzling. "Looks so good!" one Instagram comment enthused. "Lazy week night dinner for us," wrote another. In the video, the posted price is $6.99 per pound for a roughly 3½-pound package selling for a total price of $23.91 (price may vary by location).

It seems like Costco is attempting to replicate the popularity of the fan-favorite Kirkland Signature chicken street taco kits, which currently sell for $6.23 per pound. It's not clear how many servings the fajita kits contain since the kits aren't on the Costco website yet, but if they're anything like the taco kits they'll feed a small crowd. The taco kit includes twelve single taco servings, for comparison.