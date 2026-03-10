11 Inexpensive Ways To Upgrade Costco Premade Meals

The Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry is a prepared meal that already requires some work from shoppers to prepare. The dish comes with the ingredients separated (including the noodles, two containers of sauce, vegetables, and chicken). The cooking instructions on the packaging tells buyers to cook the vegetables for two minutes in a large sauté pan with oil on medium heat before adding the chicken for two minutes and finishing with the noodles and sauce for a minute. However, a blogger said that they found cooking the stir fry for eight to 10 minutes worked better for them.

As far as easy ways to upgrade the dish, one member who claimed to have tried yakisoba in Okinawa, Japan recommended adding an egg or two as well as onions to the stir fry. Another enhancement that customers enjoyed was replacing the provided sauce with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce and then drizzling on some sesame oil. What's even more convenient about this upgrade is that the wholesale club sells the sauce, and with it coming in a 34-ounce bottle you'll get a lot of use out of it.

"I add extra veggies, usually broccoli, (because) I feel like there are much more noodles compared to the meat/veggies," one redditor shared. Still others said that they add in some tofu, sriracha for a touch of added spice, and peanuts for some crunch.