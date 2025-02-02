What's In Costco's Fan-Favorite Chicken Taco Kit Anyway?
If you're a fan of pre-made meal kits at reasonable prices, chances are you'll probably enjoy Costco's popular chicken taco kit. It comes decked out with 12 corn tortillas, a shredded cabbage blend (think coleslaw without the dressing), shredded cheese, and seasoned chicken. On the side are lime wedges and containers of salsa and cilantro lime crema. All you do is heat up the chicken and the tortillas, assemble the tacos to your liking, and bam — dinner's taken care of.
The kits are sold by the pound, but you can usually get at least eight to ten tacos out of what's provided, maybe a full dozen if you really stretch the chicken. I've been known to grab one of these kits on occasion, and though it's not the same steal as Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken, it does come with the added benefit of things like, you know, actual vegetables. Sometimes, items in the deli rotate in and out, but at least where I live in the city of Chicago, these taco kits have been in the refrigerated section every time I've visited in the past few years.
Are Costco's chicken taco kits any good?
So, a lot of people online swear by the chicken taco kits as one of their favorite things to get from Costco, but in my opinion, they're only fairly decent. They won't replace what you can get ordering from a Mexican restaurant, and the chicken is what you'd expect out of pre-cooked and seasoned meat. But as long as you know not to expect the world, they're absolutely fine — and make one meal a lot less stressful for your household.
Personally, I like to doctor mine up with avocado or guacamole, two things Costco has plenty of, and serve them with a side of refried beans, but you really can't beat the amount of time you save using one of these kits. And besides, by the time you're done unloading the car of all those bulky packages, you're probably not going to want to cook much anyway. If you haven't had one yet, they're worth checking out, and as you know, Costco's pretty legendary when it comes to getting the proper amount of bang for your buck.