What's In Costco's Fan-Favorite Chicken Taco Kit Anyway?

If you're a fan of pre-made meal kits at reasonable prices, chances are you'll probably enjoy Costco's popular chicken taco kit. It comes decked out with 12 corn tortillas, a shredded cabbage blend (think coleslaw without the dressing), shredded cheese, and seasoned chicken. On the side are lime wedges and containers of salsa and cilantro lime crema. All you do is heat up the chicken and the tortillas, assemble the tacos to your liking, and bam — dinner's taken care of.

The kits are sold by the pound, but you can usually get at least eight to ten tacos out of what's provided, maybe a full dozen if you really stretch the chicken. I've been known to grab one of these kits on occasion, and though it's not the same steal as Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken, it does come with the added benefit of things like, you know, actual vegetables. Sometimes, items in the deli rotate in and out, but at least where I live in the city of Chicago, these taco kits have been in the refrigerated section every time I've visited in the past few years.