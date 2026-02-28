The 11 Best And Worst Premade Meals At Costco

If you are a Costco member or have ever been inside one of its warehouses, you probably know that among its never-ending food options are premade meals that customers can buy for the days when they simply don't have the energy to cook. From stuffed bell peppers to street tacos and even yakisoba stir fry, there is something for everyone. More recently, Costco even rolled out a new six-layer dip in its prepared foods section, and one of Costco's best new finds in November 2025 was a premade turkey dinner that came with turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce.

You may very well be thinking, "Are Costco's prepared meals worth the cost?" And while some of them aren't the healthiest options on supermarket shelves, it seems that due to the convenience, quantity, and taste, most customers are okay with the price. However, it is true that variety doesn't always mean quality. That is why we decided to explore and share some of the best and worst premade meals at the wholesale club based on customers' opinions. If you want to learn more about the determination process used to compile this list, visit the methodology slide at the end of the article.