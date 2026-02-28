The 11 Best And Worst Premade Meals At Costco
If you are a Costco member or have ever been inside one of its warehouses, you probably know that among its never-ending food options are premade meals that customers can buy for the days when they simply don't have the energy to cook. From stuffed bell peppers to street tacos and even yakisoba stir fry, there is something for everyone. More recently, Costco even rolled out a new six-layer dip in its prepared foods section, and one of Costco's best new finds in November 2025 was a premade turkey dinner that came with turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce.
You may very well be thinking, "Are Costco's prepared meals worth the cost?" And while some of them aren't the healthiest options on supermarket shelves, it seems that due to the convenience, quantity, and taste, most customers are okay with the price. However, it is true that variety doesn't always mean quality. That is why we decided to explore and share some of the best and worst premade meals at the wholesale club based on customers' opinions. If you want to learn more about the determination process used to compile this list, visit the methodology slide at the end of the article.
Best: Kirkland Signature Chicken Quesadilla
Quesadillas are not necessarily the hardest dish to make, but there are definitely better or worse variations depending on how they are prepared. Based on members' reviews, it appears that Costco hits the mark with its premade option. There doesn't seem to be anything especially unique about the Kirkland Signature quesadilla other than the fact that it is made with chicken — and it also comes in a pack with eight slices and sides of salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Although it's a straightforward offering, that didn't stop customers on Reddit from praising the Mexican-inspired dish, with one reviewer even adding that the quesadillas tasted nostalgic. Other members also expressed how much they enjoy the prepared meal, frequently mentioning it as a top pick. It was also noted that the quesadillas are a go-to option for quick weeknight dinners or can be used for lunches throughout the week.
Worst: Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
When most people think of mac and cheese, they typically picture tender pasta covered in a delicious, savory, and creamy cheese sauce. That is, after all, what the American comfort food is all about. However, that doesn't seem to be what Costco customers end up with after buying and heating up the Kirkland Signature mac and cheese.
In fact, several members on Reddit listed the noodle dish as one of the worst prepared meals offered at the wholesale club. Customers in one discussion said that it ranked low because it lacks any real cheese flavor. "I still have it yet to recover from getting something crunchy in the mac and cheese," shared one Redditor. "It makes me nauseous every time I think about it."
Other reviewers described the premade meal as flavorless with an off-putting texture and chewy noodles. Some members who are parents noted that even their children steer clear of Costco's mac and cheese, which is definitely not a good sign for a food that is typically kid-approved.
Best: Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef and Rice
The Kirkland Signature stuffed bell peppers with ground beef and rice is an item that customers repeatedly recommended in Reddit threads about the best ready-to-eat meals from Costco. According to patrons, the dish includes red and green bell peppers filled with a mixture of beef, tomato paste, white rice, onions, and garlic, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Some Canadian customers report the meat mixture may also contain veal. The tray can be cooked in the oven covered in aluminum foil for 50 minutes to an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, until the food reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Some reviewers also recommended cooking it in the air fryer for 45 minutes at 375 degrees.
Members explained that part of what makes the bell peppers amazing is that they retain a satisfying texture even after being cooked. However, if you don't mind a softer meal, other customers got more creative. "Pour a Costco size jar of Rao's over the peppers and cook low for 8 hours," one Redditor recommended. "You will end up with the most delicious and tender stuffed bell peppers of your life!" Another member enjoyed them so much that whenever they made a Costco order, they unofficially called it "Stuffed Pepper Day." For those who don't plan to eat the entire dish at once, it was mentioned that the peppers can be wrapped individually, then thawed in the fridge overnight before cooking.
Worst: Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie
This Kirkland Signature chicken pot pie is a Costco grocery item that has left customers divided. While some Redditors enjoyed the premade meal, it seemed that most reviewers agreed that the pot pie is not the wholesale club's best work. You can cover the ready-to-bake dish with foil and cook it at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around an hour and a half.
Members described the pot pie as mediocre, dry, salty, and bland. In the words of one Redditor: "Virtually inedible due to being so salty. My lips were tingling." Customers have also compared the pie's crust to cardboard, complained about the chicken being rubbery, and declared the carrots useless due to their lack of flavor. One Redditor believed that the quality of the chicken pot pie had declined, and commenters agreed, with grievances centered on the crust, filling, and sodium content. "When they switched from chicken breast meat to rotisserie chicken, I found bones in the pie a few times," one user even claimed.
Best: Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos
The Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Tacos is another ready-to-eat item that appears to be a big hit with members. The fan-favorite chicken taco kit from Costco consists of 12 corn tortillas, a shredded cabbage blend, shredded cheese, seasoned chicken, lime wedges, and containers of salsa and cilantro lime crema.
Redditors in one thread praised the tacos, describing them as a delicious and consistent weekly buy. In addition, one reviewer highlighted the quantity of the premade meal, which provided enough for a small family dinner and leftovers for the next day's lunch. Some members even recommended cooking the tortillas in oil on the stovetop or heating them up in the air fryer. "Pro tip: Make a quick pickled red onion to go on them and it turns the flavor up to 11," one commenter advised. The lime cream sauce that comes with the tacos really seals the deal for other customers.
Worst: Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta
Have you ever wondered what happens to Costco's leftover rotisserie chickens? It turns out that once the poultry has exceeded a two-hour time limit under the heat lamp, workers use it in the wholesale club's prepared meals, including the pot pie, enchilada bake, street tacos, chicken noodle soup, salads, wraps, and alfredo pasta. Unfortunately, the Kirkland Signature chicken alfredo with penne pasta has not received the most positive feedback. The dish comes oven-ready, and besides the leftover rotisserie chicken, the meal features fresh alfredo sauce and shredded parmesan cheese.
Multiple Costco members on Reddit complained that the offering was incredibly bland. One trend many people noted was that they only like the dish after seasoning it themselves at home, adding ingredients like spinach, veggies, and diced fresh tomatoes. Other shoppers, however, have simply given up on the premade pasta dish altogether. "It used to be good," one customer explained, "This time it tasted awful. Won't buy again." One commenter chalked up the decline in quality to the fact that the wholesale club had apparently replaced the grilled chicken previously used to make the alfredo with rotisserie chicken.
Best: Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
The Kirkland Signature meatloaf with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes was highly recommended by Costco customers. The meatloaf comes covered in a signature ketchup-like glaze, and the mashed potatoes are topped with butter. In Reddit threads exploring the best prepared meals from the wholesale club, the dish was consistently praised by members.
There was no shortage of positive adjectives used to describe the premade meal, clearly ranking among the top, most delicious picks. "My husband loves the meatloaf and does a little dance every time we get one," one Redditor shared. "The mashed potatoes that come with it are soooo good." The mashed potatoes seemed to be a favorite for others, too, with one commenter attributing their greatness to the generous amount of butter. One comment thread even joked that the meatloaf and mashed potatoes deserved a spot on the Mount Rushmore of Costco premade meals — which is fairly high praise.
For those looking to have just a single serving, it was recommended to cook a slice of the meatloaf and a scoop of the mashed potatoes with butter in an oven-safe dish covered with foil for 30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. A purported Costco employee shared on Reddit how happy they were to see so many members praising the meal, as a lot of work goes into preparing it. Several grateful commenters responded, thanking the employee for their hard work.
Worst: Kirkland Signature Tortellini Pasta Salad with Mozzarella Pearls and Dressing
A pasta salad may seem like a fairly simple dish to make, but according to Costco members, it's one that the warehouse giant can't get right. The Kirkland Signature tortellini pasta salad is made with Tuscan Italian dressing, five-cheese tortellini, salami, black olives, mozzarella pearls, and grape tomatoes.
One of the main complaints customers on Reddit had about the dish was the pasta's unpleasant, chewy texture, which can apparently seem either over or undercooked. Shoppers also had issues with the bready texture of the cheese filling and the proportions of tortellini to olives. "It's so overwhelmingly olivie even my olive loving partner thought it was too much," one Redditor said regarding the pasta salad's flavor.
It appeared that members thought the premade meal was best avoided, as it was frequently criticized for being dry, flavorless, and generally awful. Even purported former Costco employees denounced the tortellini salad on Reddit threads. "It comes in a frozen kit," one apparent employee shared. "We thaw it and mix it. adding drained black olives and thats it. I have never liked this pasta salad."
Best: Kirkland Signature Yakisoba Stir Fry
One prepared meal from Costco that requires a little bit more work on the members' part is the Kirkland Signature yakisoba stir-fry. The dish comes with two containers of yakisoba sauce, wheat-based noodles, seasoned chicken thigh chunks, and vegetables like broccoli, carrots, peppers, and red onion. The meal's sticker instructions recommend sautéing the vegetables first, then adding the chicken and finishing with the noodles and sauce for a total cook time of about five minutes. However, some customers suggested cooking everything between eight and 10 minutes.
The noodle dish is a top choice for members on Reddit who described it as quick, easy, and perfect for making multiple meals. To take it to the next level, customers recommended cutting the chicken into smaller pieces and cooking the noodles until they get a bit crispy. Other suggested modifications, such as adding an egg, onions, a drizzle of sesame oil, or using Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce instead of the provided dressing. "Took 10 minutes from package to dinner plate," one Redditor said, further sharing that the dish was enough for dinner for a family of four, plus lunch leftovers for two adults. When it comes to reheating leftovers, it was advised to do so on the stovetop.
Worst: Kirkland Signature Seasoned St. Louis Ribs
Members walking through Costco's deli section may have noticed that under the heat lamps near the popular rotisserie chickens are the Kirkland Signature St. Louis-style ribs. However, unlike the chicken, the ribs don't seem to hit the same mark and are not as well liked by customers. They come pre-cooked and covered in souvlaki seasoning, which typically consists of garlic, lemon peel, black pepper, cinnamon, and several herbs, including oregano, thyme, and basil.
Although the smell of ribs wafting from the deli may seem enticing, shoppers discouraged others from buying them. Some Redditors stated that they weren't worth the price due to an unappetizing seasoning and tough, dry meat. "The previous seasoning was much better, they changed it around a year ago and it's just not the same" one member explained. Others complained that the meat had a mushy texture and that the seasoning was overly salty rather than flavorful.
For those brave enough to try this premade meal, it was recommended to look for ones that hadn't been sitting under the heat lamps for long and may be overcooked. However, other customers said to skip this option altogether and try the refrigerated Kirkland Signature smoked pork back ribs instead. Just keep in mind you'd have to cook this alternative offering in the oven at home.
Best: Kirkland Signature Beef Chili
Wrapping up our list is the Kirkland Signature beef chili, which comes in a 4-pound container and was highly rated by customers. According to the sticker on the product, it appears it is made with cooked chili beef crumbles, kidney and pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, green bell peppers, chili pepper, and a variety of spices.
The chili frequently makes its way onto the shopping list of members who described it as amazing and delicious. For those looking to get multiple meals out of the dish, customers recommended portioning it out and keeping leftovers in the freezer. "The chili has been lunch for me the past few months," one Redditor said. "It's tasty and reheats beautifully." On the other hand, other shoppers enjoyed it so much that they apparently finished the tub within a couple of days or — even more impressively — the day they bought it.
For a more hearty meal, it was recommended to put the chili over baked potatoes, spaghetti, or mac and cheese for the perfect go-to meal in the winter. The wholesale club's chili even won awards when used in competitions. "My husband's buddies won a chili cook-off at work by slightly seasoning some Costco chili and throwing it in a crock pot," one member shared on Reddit. Similarly, another Redditor won third place at a work chili competition with Kirkland Signature's offering. They simply added a bit of water and let it cook in a crock pot on low.
Methodology
To determine which Costco premade meals are worth buying and which are better left on the shelf, we first searched Reddit discussions for the best and worst prepared food items from the wholesale club. We then went through and documented which foods consistently received negative reviews and which ones impressed commenters throughout multiple threads.
We also researched what shoppers had to say about the premade meals' flavor and quality to ensure we accurately represented the dishes on this list. Based on our findings, we determined each food item's place in the best or worst category. In addition, we took note of any recommended cooking methods or flavor enhancements that members suggested to take the meals to the next level.