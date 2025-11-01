The Hottest New Costco Finds Worth Grabbing In November 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As months go, November is, well, not the greatest since the weather is bleak and blah and it gets dark way too soon. Outdoor activities are winding up for the year, too, as the once colorful leaves have mostly turned brown. The one thing November was made for, however, is shopping — there are holiday meals to plan, gifts to buy, and a few tasty treats to comfort us through our end-of-autumn blahs. Costco, a shopper's mecca at all times of the year, really comes into its own in November with a cornucopia of seasonal sales and deals.
Since we at The Takeout are interested in all things food-related, the Costco finds we're most excited about tend to be edible ones, and November seems to be the month where pumpkin and apple flavors move over to make room for cranberry. You'll start seeing a few peppermint treats, too, since this flavor deserves more than one month in the spotlight. Plus, we listed a few kitchen appliances that are also worth checking out, as well as some items that are tailor-made for gifting. (There's even a little something for your favorite four-footed friends!)
A Cuisinart immersion blender that's perfect for fall soups
Fall is definitely soup weather, since after a dark and gloomy drive home, nothing sounds better than a bowl of something warm and comforting. Homemade soup makes the perfect meal-prep project for a weekend when it's too cold to venture out, and some of our favorite recipes for the season include an easy pumpkin and spice soup, a three-ingredient butternut squash soup, a protein-packed lentil soup, and a creamy baked potato-leek soup.
But one thing all of these recipes have in common is that they're much easier to make if you have an immersion blender, and Costco's November coupon book just so happens to be offering $10 off the Cuisinart Power Blend Immersion Blender through November 16. In addition to the blender blade, the item also includes a whisk, a four-cup food processor attachment, a lidded storage container, and a storage bag — for just $29.99.
A Gourmia air fryer that's big enough for a turkey
Can you cook a turkey in an air fryer? That depends on the size of the appliance, but if you do have one big enough to handle it, air fryer enthusiasts insist the final product is moist and tender with super-crispy skin. If you'd like to give it a try (and maybe free up your oven for defrosting that frozen Costco pumpkin pie you bought back in September), the November Costco coupon book is offering $40 off the Gourmia XL 45-quart Digital Countertop Oven and air fryer combo, which comes complete with a probe thermometer. It can handle a whole turkey up to 20 pounds, which — if you have a dozen people coming over for dinner — happens to be the exact size turkey you need this holiday.
Spindrift's makings of a cranberry mocktail
Thanksgiving doesn't really have an official beverage. In fact — apart from Guinness for St. Patrick's Day, and eggnog for Christmas (Or warm, spiced wassail, if you're really into the oldies) — most holidays are more about food, than drink. We'd like to propose, though, that the entire month of November adopt the cranberry mocktail, preferably one made with Spindrift Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry. This seasonal offering can stand on its own with a squeeze of lime, but it also pairs well with cranberry juice and apple cider. From November 17 through December 1, Costco's holiday savings coupon book lets you save $4 on a case of 24 cans.
Amylu cranberry chicken meatballs pack jalapeño heat
Cranberry-flavored chicken meatballs? Yes, please! The Amylu Cranberry & Jalapeño Chicken Meatballs at Costco, however, also pack some heat — now that's a spicy meatball (As the iconic 1960's Alka-Seltzer commercial would say). Stick a toothpick in them for a great cocktail appetizer, or use them in sliders, as a pizza topping, in a meatball sub, or served up IKEA-style with mashed potatoes, gravy, and lingonberry jam (or its taste-alike twin, cranberry sauce). From November 17 through December 1, you can save $4 on a 60-count bag of these meatballs at Costco.
Kirkland Signature's unique take on cranberry bread
Cranberry bread is a seasonal staple in most grocery store bakeries, but it's usually a sweet, crumbly quick bread. While this type of loaf is delicious, it's also pretty easy to make at home. Costco's Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round is a yeasty boule about eight inches in diameter and weighing in at a hefty two pounds. It's crusty on the outside, moist and tender on the inside, and has a flavor that's far more bread than muffin. This bread is ordinarily priced around $9, but as a part of Costco's Black Friday deals, you can save $2 on loaves purchased between November 28 and December 1 — and buy as many as you want.
Häagen-Dazs' refreshing peppermint bark ice cream bars
If pumpkin has begun to pall you and you're growing bored of apple and cinnamon-flavored everything, perhaps the cool, refreshing flavor of peppermint paired with rich, dark chocolate will reset your taste buds. Peppermint bark may appear but once a year, but it's not limited to candy. Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars are already available in Costco stores and online. A box of 15 bars is usually priced around $15, but there's a $3.50 discount that's good through November 16.
Snack Factory's peppermint pretzel crisps
If sweet and salty is your favorite flavor combo, you're going to love Snack Factory White Crème & Peppermint Pretzel Crisps. Unlike a traditional pretzel twist, these are flat and cracker-like — and no, you really can't eat just one. Costco, being Costco, is selling bags containing 20 servings (with each serving weighing an ounce, or about five crisps). These are usually priced around $10, but through November 16, they're on sale for $3 off.
Starbucks Season's Cheer Blend whole bean coffee
If you grind your own beans, Costco's got a deal for you on a seasonal Starbucks blend. Starbucks Season's Cheer Blend whole bean coffee is now available in stores and online. This coffee, while it isn't flavored, is described as having cocoa and fruit notes. (Starbucks classifies it as a medium roast, but reviews seem to indicate that it leans more toward the dark side.) It usually sells for $20 per two-pound bag, but through November 16, it's on sale for just $15.
The Fruit Company's perfect host gift
If you're invited to Ina Garten's house for Thanksgiving dinner or a holiday party, she advises that you never show up with Jell-O salad (although she might change her mind it's a "really good" one made with artisanal ingredients). Even if you're keeping less exalted company, it might not be wise to show up with a dish that won't match the menu; and a bottle of wine can be tricky if it turns out your host doesn't drink.
A tall tower of treats, however, is something that anyone would welcome, and Costco is selling The Fruit Company Celebration 8-Box Tower for $20 off through November 16. It includes apples, pears, nuts, popcorn, pretzels, chocolates, and cookies all packed into pretty white-and-gold boxes and tied with a festive red ribbon.
A Hickory Farms charcuterie kit in a box
Need a starter course in a hurry? Sure, you could always pick up a few bags of frozen appetizers from Costco, but if you'd rather slice than bake, another idea is to grab a Hickory Farms Happy Holidays Meat & Cheese Gift Box. It comes complete with a brick of cheese (a sharp cheddar blend), two summer sausages, two boxes of crackers, a jar of mustard, and even some old-timey strawberry bonbons to add retro charm to your charcuterie board. This package — which also makes a great host gift for a household that's more into high protein snacks than sweets — usually sells for $39.99 at Costco, but will be $10 off through November 16.
Advent calendars for every pet
The religious celebration of Advent begins on November 30 this year, but Advent calendars have become a fun secular tradition that typically count down the December days until Christmas. Costco sells advent calendars of all sorts, including one featuring Bonne Maman jams and spreads, another stocked with cans of Red Bull, and even a five-foot tall candy-filled Advent calendar. All of these are meant for humans, but if your household includes a few furry members, Costco has something for them, too.
Your canine companions may enjoy the Bark Box Howly Jowly Calendar with 16 treats and eight plush toys, while "catvent" calendars include one with 12 days of toys for $9.99 and another with 24 toys priced at $24.99.
A complete Thanksgiving dinner
Times are tough this year, and Thanksgiving spending may be taking a hit. But many retailers are rolling out budget-priced meal deals, and Costco is no exception. At $42 for four to eight servings (depending on appetites), Costco's Turkey Dinner comes in at a slightly higher cost than Walmart and Aldi's 10-person meals, which go for around $40.
That being said, those other stores' offerings require prep work such as roasting the turkey and baking the pumpkin pie from scratch. Costco's, on the other hand, comes straight from the warehouse deli and includes pre-cooked turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce. A Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie add-on may run you another $7, but all you'll need to do to prep this meal is heat it — and eat it.