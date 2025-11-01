The Hottest New Costco Finds Worth Grabbing In November 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As months go, November is, well, not the greatest since the weather is bleak and blah and it gets dark way too soon. Outdoor activities are winding up for the year, too, as the once colorful leaves have mostly turned brown. The one thing November was made for, however, is shopping — there are holiday meals to plan, gifts to buy, and a few tasty treats to comfort us through our end-of-autumn blahs. Costco, a shopper's mecca at all times of the year, really comes into its own in November with a cornucopia of seasonal sales and deals.

Since we at The Takeout are interested in all things food-related, the Costco finds we're most excited about tend to be edible ones, and November seems to be the month where pumpkin and apple flavors move over to make room for cranberry. You'll start seeing a few peppermint treats, too, since this flavor deserves more than one month in the spotlight. Plus, we listed a few kitchen appliances that are also worth checking out, as well as some items that are tailor-made for gifting. (There's even a little something for your favorite four-footed friends!)