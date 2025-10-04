The 3-Ingredient Fall Soup That Will Win Over Any Crowd

As much as we love seasonal sweet treats, fall food is so much more than just apple cider, pie, and pumpkin spice everything (which Americans spend a staggering amount of dough on). Case in point: Soup is one of fall's best savory seasonal delights, and butternut squash soup is possibly the most autumnal of them all. A creamy, flavor-packed, subtly sweet bowl of bright orange butternut squash bisque is basically fall on a spoon. Although recipes and variations abound, this seasonal squash soup is wonderfully straightforward at its core, consisting of just three fundamental ingredients: butternut squash, onions, and vegetable stock.

The basic formula for butternut squash soup is both straightforward and forgiving. First, roast the squash and onions together in the oven. Once your veggies are nicely cooked, blend them up and simmer them on the stove in a vegetable stock (which you can make with those leftover onion skins). And that's it! In just three steps and three ingredients, you have a comforting, vegan fall soup guaranteed to please. Serve it up with some crusty bread and a sprinkle of grated cheese or pumpkin seeds, and you're golden.