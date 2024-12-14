The Kitchen Appliance That's Your Secret For Thicker Soups

Both standard and immersion blenders can be used to upgrade the texture and taste of your soup.

Standard blenders allow home cooks to puree several quarts at once, which is perfect for making smaller quantities of soup. Thanks to a tight lid, soup is safely contained inside the blender's walls, without fear of escape. That said, it is best to let the soup cool slightly before transferring it to the blender, in order to minimize unwanted splashing of hot liquids. It's also possible that ingredients may get stuck near the blade, which can mean stopping, scraping the sides of the blender with a spatula, and then re-attempting to blend the soup. However, most standard blenders offer several settings, so it's easy to switch speeds up as needed.

If you're making soup in a Dutch oven or stockpot, an immersion blender is a quicker way to puree, as you can stick it right into the pot, rather than needing to transfer everything to another vessel. This blending style allows the blade to move freely around the pot and gives home chefs the choice of how smooth or chunky to make their soup. Immersion blenders are also easier to clean and smaller, but may require practice to avoid spraying soup everywhere (pro tip: don't start the blender until it's completely submerged). Regardless of your blender choice, both produce the same outcome: beautifully blended homemade soup.