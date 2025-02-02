Can You Cook A Whole Butternut Squash In The Microwave?
Butternut squash has a reputation. Sure, it's delicious, versatile, and perfect for everything from velvety soups to sweet roasted cubes. It can even elevate desserts such as cookies, muffins, and pies. But let's face it, prepping the thing feels like arm day at the gym. Wrestling with its tough skin and dense flesh can leave you questioning whether the results are even worth it. The good news? You can skip the chaos and take a shortcut. Yes, you can cook butternut squash in the microwave, and it's a game-changer for veg enthusiasts and lazy chefs alike.
Before you just throw a whole squash in the microwave and call it a day, though, there's a catch: You'll want to cut it in half first. Why? It softens quicker, cooks more evenly, and spares you from scraping charred skin off a steaming hot squash. While it is technically possible to microwave it whole, halving the vegetable means it takes less time to cool down so you can get on with your meal prep faster. However, giving it a very quick blast whole in the microwave is certainly a good a tip for cutting really tough squash.
Halving before microwaving is a great way to get tender, ready-to-use squash without it taking an hour or more in the oven. Instead, it could be cooked in around 10 minutes. Once you're hooked, you'll find butternut squash appearing in everything from roasted recipes to unexpected creations like butternut squash pavlova. Squash season just got a lot less intimidating.
How to microwave butternut squash for the best results
Let's get into the details of this magical trick. You need to start by cutting the squash in half lengthwise. A sharp knife and steady hands are your friends here, so channel your inner kitchen ninja. Once split, scoop out the seeds, but don't worry about peeling the skin. Place the halves cut-side down in a microwave-safe dish — adding a bit of water helps to create steam. Cover the dish loosely with pierced plastic wrap or a microwave-safe lid, and zap it. A small squash might only take seven or eight minutes, and a large one longer. My personal go-to is to give it five minutes regardless of size, then take it out, and check how close to cooked it is. If necessary, repeat this process, checking at regular shorter intervals until it's done. Check for doneness by piercing the squash with a fork — if it glides in easily, you're golden.
What you're left with is tender, soft squash that's ready for anything. Blend it for soups, or mash it with butter and herbs. Turn it into a warming hearty dish like one of these incredible squash recipes, or try experimenting with unexpected savory-sweet pairings.
While microwaving doesn't give you the caramelized edges of the vegetable you get when it's roasted – here's how to roast squash properly if that's your jam – it's perfect for when you need squash in a hurry. So there you have it. Skip the oven, cut down on cook time, and enjoy perfectly prepped butternut squash straight from the microwave. Your weeknight dinners (and tired arms) will thank you.