Can You Cook A Whole Butternut Squash In The Microwave?

Butternut squash has a reputation. Sure, it's delicious, versatile, and perfect for everything from velvety soups to sweet roasted cubes. It can even elevate desserts such as cookies, muffins, and pies. But let's face it, prepping the thing feels like arm day at the gym. Wrestling with its tough skin and dense flesh can leave you questioning whether the results are even worth it. The good news? You can skip the chaos and take a shortcut. Yes, you can cook butternut squash in the microwave, and it's a game-changer for veg enthusiasts and lazy chefs alike.

Before you just throw a whole squash in the microwave and call it a day, though, there's a catch: You'll want to cut it in half first. Why? It softens quicker, cooks more evenly, and spares you from scraping charred skin off a steaming hot squash. While it is technically possible to microwave it whole, halving the vegetable means it takes less time to cool down so you can get on with your meal prep faster. However, giving it a very quick blast whole in the microwave is certainly a good a tip for cutting really tough squash.

Halving before microwaving is a great way to get tender, ready-to-use squash without it taking an hour or more in the oven. Instead, it could be cooked in around 10 minutes. Once you're hooked, you'll find butternut squash appearing in everything from roasted recipes to unexpected creations like butternut squash pavlova. Squash season just got a lot less intimidating.