How To Cut Even The Hardest Squash

Squash can be like most produce: underripe when we want to cook with it or too ripe to use once we remember that it was even in the kitchen to begin with. Instead of trying to find the right time to slice into a squash, you can just microwave it beforehand. Using a microwave to make cooking easier is no new concept, and you'll be craving some variety of squash every day once you realize how easy that first cut will be from now on.

For easy chopping or peeling, place your butternut squash on a plate and multiple slits through the skin. Don't destroy the outer layer; you're just adding a little ventilation to the process. Regarding microwave time, the size of your squash will determine the amount of minutes needed. Smaller squash, like the spaghetti variety, will need only 3 to 4 minutes in the microwave, whereas a butternut squash needs anywhere from 4 to 6 minutes. Once it cools down, your squash will be easy to cut or even peel if needed. Honestly, squash is the kind of ingredient that seems like it was made to be microwaved.