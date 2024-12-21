How To Cut Even The Hardest Squash
Squash can be like most produce: underripe when we want to cook with it or too ripe to use once we remember that it was even in the kitchen to begin with. Instead of trying to find the right time to slice into a squash, you can just microwave it beforehand. Using a microwave to make cooking easier is no new concept, and you'll be craving some variety of squash every day once you realize how easy that first cut will be from now on.
For easy chopping or peeling, place your butternut squash on a plate and multiple slits through the skin. Don't destroy the outer layer; you're just adding a little ventilation to the process. Regarding microwave time, the size of your squash will determine the amount of minutes needed. Smaller squash, like the spaghetti variety, will need only 3 to 4 minutes in the microwave, whereas a butternut squash needs anywhere from 4 to 6 minutes. Once it cools down, your squash will be easy to cut or even peel if needed. Honestly, squash is the kind of ingredient that seems like it was made to be microwaved.
Cook the whole squash in the microwave if you want
Microwaving an entire squash is one way to avoid the extra steps and dishes associated with using the oven. Instead of preparing a pan and waiting for the oven to heat up, you can microwave your squash for an extended period to achieve a fully cooked consistency.
Depending on the size of your squash, you'll need more or less time to cook it through. Butternut squash tends to be on the larger side, so a full 10 minutes (maybe even 12) should yield the proper results. When you're working with a smaller variety like acorn or spaghetti squash, there's no need to leave it in for more than 5 minutes. Aside from adding a little bit of water to the dish and making sure you rotate the squash halfway through cooking (with tongs, don't burn yourself), there's not much to it. Your favorite squash-centered recipes will take less time and energy once you realize how convenient a microwave can be.