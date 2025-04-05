Stop Throwing Out Onion Skins, Use Them In Your Next Pot Of Broth Instead

Everybody knows you have to peel your onions before you use them. Without their peel, whether they're sliced into onion rings (which originated in the 19th century) or diced into a delicious mirepoix to improve your soup, onions are wonderfully versatile. With their peel, all that goodness is wrapped in a tasteless, waxy layer of paper. But it's always kind of a pain to pick off every last piece of skin off your onion — and once you do it, what do you have? A whole bunch of waste, destined for the garbage. Or so you might think.

In fact, there is something onion peels are very useful for: making stock. Although your first impulse is probably to peel the carrots and onions you're using for your stock before plunking them in the pot, it's actually not necessary — or if you have peeled them, then don't toss the skins. Fresh vegetables are, of course, welcome in a stock, but stocks are also a handy way to make use of vegetable scraps.

Onion peels in particular can lend a pleasantly but not overpoweringly funky, complex flavor to your stock, in addition to a deeper, richer color that looks much more appetizing. Just store leftover odds and ends in a freezer bag, keep them in the fridge or freezer until you're ready to use them, and then break them out when you're ready to create a flavorful broth.