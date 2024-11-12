The 19th-Century Origins Of Onion Rings

Voltaire once said, "If God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent Him," and the same could be said for onion rings. While there's certainly nothing wrong with any form of fried potato, like french fries or tater tots, as a side dish, there are times when an alternative is needed. Something just as savory but with a little more bite and a little more crunch.

By taking thick, meaty halos of onion and battering them before dipping them in the fryer, whoever invented the onion ring did the culinary world a great service. (Could you imagine Burger King without the possibility of an onion ring finding its way into your bag of fries? One of life's little blessings, we tell you.)

But who did invent the onion ring, and when did they do it? As is often the case with the origins of food, the answer isn't entirely straightforward; in fact, it may be the case that more than one origin story is true.