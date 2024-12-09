The 3-Ingredient Base That Will Improve Your Soups

The word is mirepoix. Say it with us: meer-pwah. If you don't know what it means, it sounds intimidating in the way that French loanwords often do. (If you prefer Italian, you can call it soffritto.) Mirepoix sounds like it could refer to a rare species of mushroom that costs $50 an ounce, or a complicated technique for preserving duck offal that you only learn in culinary school. But really, it's nothing scary: mirepoix just refers to carrots, onions, and celery that are diced into small pieces and cooked low and slow in some kind of fat.

What is it used for? Is it some kind of vegetable medley or savory snack? Well, we say that it's "cooked low and slow" for a reason. Mirepoix isn't something you saute and spoon into a bowl to serve alongside coq au vin. Instead, mirepoix serves as a flavor base for all kinds of dishes including stews, sauces, and soups.