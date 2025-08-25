The Massive Amount Americans Spend On Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Products Every Fall
The arrival of pumpkin spice season has become almost as much a sign of autumn as the leaves beginning to change color and the air turning cool and crisp. Starbucks, the granddaddy of pumpkin spice drinks, Dunkin', and other coffee chains even usher in fall early by backing up their annual rollout into the summer heat of August. Americans flock to buy them, continuing to show their ongoing love for pumpkin spice products by shelling out a massive amount of money on them each year.
People in the United States spend upwards of $800 million annually on pumpkin spice items, of which there are more than 3,000 seasonal products, according to 2023 NielsenIQ research (via ASU News). That's up from $511 million in 2019, per NielsenIQ. But that expenditure isn't spread out evenly, with younger generations spending more on all things pumpkin than older people. While Americans overall spend $32 a month on pumpkin spice products, Millennials lead the pack, dropping $64 on them monthly, followed by Gen Z at $45, according to a 2025 Empower survey. Gen X was behind them both at $29 a month, and Boomers had the lowest average spend at just $12.
Part of the cost people are paying is what Empower refers to as the "pumpkin spice tax." The extra amount charged over equivalent non-pumpkin options is about 7.4%, according to a 2024 study from LendingTree. The Empower survey found that 41% of Millennials and 39% of Gen Zers are willing to pay more for pumpkin spice products, while just 18% of Boomers felt the same way.
Why do Americans love pumpkin spice so much?
What is it about pumpkin spice — the pumpkin pie flavor blend that usually includes cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg – that made Americans fall for it so hard? One reason is that it's a seasonal flavor, and there's excitement when pumpkin spice drinks and treats come out because you can't get them year-round. The fact that they have limited availability was named as a motivation for buying them by 24% of respondents in the Empower survey, and 54% said they look forward to them every fall.
But another important element for why pumpkin spice has been so successful is the nostalgia factor. The smell and taste that's created by the warm spices is associated with the holidays and other seasonal fall events that we associate with happy memories. There's even nostalgia for pumpkin spice itself, since it's now been more than two decades since the whole craze began with the introduction of Starbucks' iconic pumpkin spice latte in 2003.
So what kind of pumpkin spice products are Americans buying? They're getting baked goods the most at 40%, followed closely by coffee and other drinks at 39%, along with candies and snacks, ice cream, and non-food products like accessories and decor. If you feel like you're shelling out too much for items with this seasonal flavor, you can save some money by learning how to DIY your own pumpkin spice and using it in food creations like pumpkin spice pretzels and fall-flavored store-bought eggnog.