The Massive Amount Americans Spend On Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Products Every Fall

The arrival of pumpkin spice season has become almost as much a sign of autumn as the leaves beginning to change color and the air turning cool and crisp. Starbucks, the granddaddy of pumpkin spice drinks, Dunkin', and other coffee chains even usher in fall early by backing up their annual rollout into the summer heat of August. Americans flock to buy them, continuing to show their ongoing love for pumpkin spice products by shelling out a massive amount of money on them each year.

People in the United States spend upwards of $800 million annually on pumpkin spice items, of which there are more than 3,000 seasonal products, according to 2023 NielsenIQ research (via ASU News). That's up from $511 million in 2019, per NielsenIQ. But that expenditure isn't spread out evenly, with younger generations spending more on all things pumpkin than older people. While Americans overall spend $32 a month on pumpkin spice products, Millennials lead the pack, dropping $64 on them monthly, followed by Gen Z at $45, according to a 2025 Empower survey. Gen X was behind them both at $29 a month, and Boomers had the lowest average spend at just $12.

Part of the cost people are paying is what Empower refers to as the "pumpkin spice tax." The extra amount charged over equivalent non-pumpkin options is about 7.4%, according to a 2024 study from LendingTree. The Empower survey found that 41% of Millennials and 39% of Gen Zers are willing to pay more for pumpkin spice products, while just 18% of Boomers felt the same way.