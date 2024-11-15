Here's How Big Of A Turkey You Need This Holiday

The first thing to get right when cooking a holiday turkey is your turkey size. This can seem intimidating if you don't often buy whole animals by weight, but a simple rule of thumb helps: Expect to cook about 1 ½ pounds of turkey per serving. If your guests especially love your turkey recipe, you can bump that up to two pounds. For boneless turkey, the rule is ½ pound per serving.

For example, feeding six people plus two portions of leftover turkey for yourself means eight servings total, or a 12-pound turkey — 16 pounds if your recipe is irresistible and people will be tearing the turkey up. Add two or so pounds for the bones (which you should absolutely save), and you're looking at a 14- to 18-pound turkey.

If this sounds like a lot, remember that these are pre-cooked weights. Like other meats, turkey loses a lot of its mass as it cooks — as much as 60% for a whole bird. That said, don't plan on more than two pounds of meat per serving. Remember that the turkey will be competing with side dishes for precious stomach space.