The Best Unexpected Side Dishes To Serve At Thanksgiving Dinner

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November each year, Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to come together and reconnect. And what better way to look back on the events of the past year than over a Thanksgiving feast. While the centerpiece of the meal is usually a juicy turkey, side dishes also play a significant role in the celebrations. Typical Thanksgiving accompaniments include stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, and mac and cheese.

While for many of us Thanksgiving just wouldn't be the same without its classic favorites, culinary traditions associated with the holiday are evolving. More and more home chefs are choosing to venture beyond the traditional gastronomic lineup, infusing their menus with new and exciting flavors. Side dishes provide the perfect opportunity for experimentation — after all, they come without the pressure associated with perfecting the main course.

Ready to venture beyond the classic Thanksgiving fare? Take a look at our roundup of the best unexpected side dishes to incorporate into your next Thanksgiving meal!