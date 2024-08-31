Throw Potatoes On The Smoker To Make A Stunning Side Dish

Potatoes are a contradiction: at their base level they're a bland ball of starch, but they prove to be a blank slate that can be elevated through a variety of preparations. From buttery mashed potatoes to crispy hash browns to tender pommes fondant, it is a wonder so many divine dishes spring from such a simple tuber. That said, these tried and true recipes for potatoes can become a bit tiring, leaving home cooks to seek new ways to inject some excitement into spuds. We spoke to Adam Truhler from The Grilling Dad, who recently helped us up our BBQ game immensely with his smoker suggestions, and he says the answer is simple: Give your potatoes the smoked meat treatment for a unique layer of flavor.

If the suggestion has you worried that beaucoup prep work is on the horizon, fret not. While Truhler admits that he doesn't smoke his potatoes, he maintains that they are really no more difficult than roasted potatoes. "All you need to do to prep the taters for the smoker is to clean them and remove any bad spots," he explains. "Then give them a generous coat of your favorite rub or salt and pepper."

From there, set up your grill or smoker for dual zone cooking with a cool side around 300 to 350 degrees. The potatoes should cook to an internal temperature of at least 190 degrees, which will take some time, before they're moved to direct heat to develop some char and reach 210 degrees internally.

