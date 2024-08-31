Throw Potatoes On The Smoker To Make A Stunning Side Dish
Potatoes are a contradiction: at their base level they're a bland ball of starch, but they prove to be a blank slate that can be elevated through a variety of preparations. From buttery mashed potatoes to crispy hash browns to tender pommes fondant, it is a wonder so many divine dishes spring from such a simple tuber. That said, these tried and true recipes for potatoes can become a bit tiring, leaving home cooks to seek new ways to inject some excitement into spuds. We spoke to Adam Truhler from The Grilling Dad, who recently helped us up our BBQ game immensely with his smoker suggestions, and he says the answer is simple: Give your potatoes the smoked meat treatment for a unique layer of flavor.
If the suggestion has you worried that beaucoup prep work is on the horizon, fret not. While Truhler admits that he doesn't smoke his potatoes, he maintains that they are really no more difficult than roasted potatoes. "All you need to do to prep the taters for the smoker is to clean them and remove any bad spots," he explains. "Then give them a generous coat of your favorite rub or salt and pepper."
From there, set up your grill or smoker for dual zone cooking with a cool side around 300 to 350 degrees. The potatoes should cook to an internal temperature of at least 190 degrees, which will take some time, before they're moved to direct heat to develop some char and reach 210 degrees internally.
What potato should you smoke?
If you're still with us –- heck, if you're already firing up the smoker –- then you may be wondering what kind of potatoes Truhler is referring to. There are, after all, a plethora of potatoes available at most U.S. supermarkets, from large to small, waxy to fluffy. The good news is just about any potato can be smoked for a sultry, starchy side.
The classic granddaddy of them all is the baked potato, which generally calls for a relatively sizable russet potato cooked until the inside is fork-tender and ready for topping. Unfortunately, we didn't get to try smoking when we tested 9 different ways to make a baked potato, but hopefully we can make up for that now. By adding an element of smoke as well as the seasoning from the exterior rub, you add a savory note that is reminiscent of that iconic baked potato topping, bacon. Once smoked, top to your preference, but we can't think of a much better pairing than some pulled pork or smoked chicken along with an extra sprinkle of rub and a lash of your favorite barbecue sauce.
Smaller potatoes, too, have a place on the smoker or grill, which Truhler points out is an easy and acceptable substitute. Creamy yellow and red-skinned potatoes can be treated similarly to Truhler's suggestion with a bit of olive oil and a seasoning rub. Place them in an aluminum pan to keep them from scattering across the grill grate and smoke for roughly 45 minutes depending on size, making sure to stir occasionally for even doneness.
Get wild with smoked potatoes
Some people don't like whole potatoes, it's true. Some people want to see potatoes pulverized and whipped with butter and cream. We're here for it all, but if you want to marry the marvel of smoked potatoes and mashed potatoes, thy will be done. Start with Yukon gold potatoes, a classic for mashing, and prepare as you would by boiling them until tender. Then mash the potatoes until barely homogenous, making sure not to over whip them, before folding in butter, heavy cream, and even cream cheese, if you like. Place your mash in a cast iron skillet and smoke for about an hour to infuse it with an unmistakable smoky edge. Cheese, such as a smoked gouda or cheddar, can be added at the end to underline the flavor and up the richness and bite.
Those with a sweet tooth are also in luck, as sweet potatoes can be smoked as well. For whole sweet potatoes, follow Truhler's suggestion and rub them with seasoning and cook on the cooler side of the grill or smoker before subjecting them to direct heat to finish. Or, make smoked mashed sweet potatoes by first grilling halved spuds wrapped in foil until just tender before smoking them unwrapped to drink up the flavor. All that's left is to scoop out the flesh and mash it with your favorite add-ins, such as butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, or, you might have guess, more of your favorite seasoning rub.