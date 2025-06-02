Ina Garten Urges People To Never Show Up To Dinner Parties With This Dish

Whether it's a party-sized bottle of Champagne, a jar of homemade jam, or a hand-knitted potholder that perfectly matches the mid-century kitchen scheme, when you're choosing the perfect gesture of gratitude for your dinner party host, it's the thought that counts — or is it? Well, as far as Ina Garten is concerned, you better not be thinking about Jell-O salad.

During her Sunday Sitdown with "Today" host Willie Geist, Garten revealed, "There are two things that I don't think you should ever bring to a dinner party, and they're so common ... something that the host feels like they should serve." In line with the star's well-documented aversion to arriving with vase-less flowers (or phoning it in with a meh merlot), she revealed yet another thank-you gift that won't be winning any future dinner party invites: "Jell-O salad. What are you going to do with that?"

For the record, if Ina Garten showed up at my house with a clear, quivering gelatin mold, speckled with suspended Fritos, I would accept it and immediately ensconce it in gold. But the rest of us non-Inas don't have the luxury of relying on our illustrious reputations. Guiding us in putting our best foot forward, Garten thinks salted caramel nuts make the perfect host gift and that homemade granola, really good coffee, or a box of chocolates sends the right message, too.