How Many Bottles Of Champagne Do You Need For 100 Guests?

When it comes to planning a big party, there are a lot of details to figure out. Something like a champagne toast sounds wonderful when you're in the brainstorming phase — how fun it is for everyone to lift a celebratory glass of bubbles together — but when it comes time to actually supply said sparkling wine, you're hit with a conundrum. How many bottles of champagne do you actually need for a party with 100 guests? Frankly, it depends.

Determining the right number of pitchers of prosecco or carafes of cava required for a proper party varies based on a lot of factors, such as the length of the event and whether or not there will be other drinks available. But a good place to start is with the assumption of just one glass per guest, such as for a champagne toast. And for that, you'll need to determine how many glasses of champagne there are in a bottle.

A standard bottle of sparkling wine holds 750 milliliters, or a little over 25 ounces, and a standard pour of champagne is 4 ounces, so each bottle holds about six glasses. For 100 guests to partake of a glass, you'd need 17 bottles (with a few glasses to spare). That said, it is unlikely that every person at your party will want champagne, and you can probably get by with about 15 bottles, or 90 glasses. (If you're terribly diligent with your pours, the extra 1.36 ounces from each bottle will actually get you an extra five 4-ounce pours.) But what if we're talking about more than just a toast? Well, then things get more complicated.