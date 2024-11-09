Here's How Long Your Unopened Bottle Of Champagne Will Last

If you're going through old wine bottles you're storing and find Champagne that you bought for New Year's Eve sometime in the last decade (or that you purchased to toast the end of the quarantine), you might be wondering if it's still good to drink. Wrack your brain for the possible year you bought it, because while Champagne does last a long time, it can also lose some of what makes it such a fun, bubbly drink.

With that in mind, non-vintage Champagnes, made from grapes from a variety of years and aged anywhere from 15 months and up, are good for up to four years. Meanwhile, vintage Champagnes, which are made from grapes that were harvested in a single growing season and have been aged for at least three years (this is the more expensive type), are usually good for up to 10 years.

You can tell if your Champagne is vintage or non-vintage by checking the label. If there is a year listed, you have a vintage Champagne, which was made from grapes from only that growing season or year. Non-vintage Champagnes don't have any year listed on the bottle, because they were made from a blend of grapes from multiple years.