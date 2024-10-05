How Many Cans Of Beer Are In A Pony Keg?
Maybe you're planning a party where beer is essential, but not in excessive quantities that give you flashbacks of your college keg stand days. Or perhaps you're experimenting with some beer-infused recipes and need a substantial amount of this malt beverage. Enter the pony keg — the perfect answer to your problems.
The pony keg gets its name from its smaller size compared to a traditional keg. A North American pony keg, also called a quarter barrel, holds 7.75 gallons (about 30 liters) of beer. This is still a generous amount, even compared to the 15.5 gallons found in most full-sized kegs. But how does this translate to cans of beer? Let's break it down.
A standard beer can is 12 ounces, and there are 128 ounces in a gallon. Multiply 128 by the 7.75 gallons in a pony keg, and you get 992 ounces of beer. Divide that by 12, and you're left with the equivalent of a whopping 82 12-ounce cans of beer!
A closer look at the pony keg
If you've ever tried one, you know pony kegs are a darn good option for parties and gatherings. Not only is it more convenient than dealing with individual cans and bottles, but it also tends to be more cost-effective since you're buying in bulk. Worried about flat beer? No problem — the keg's ability to protect the beer from light and oxygen ensures that each pour tastes just as good as the last. And who wants to clean up 82 cans of beer the next morning, anyway? Save your energy for nursing a hangover with some recovery food instead.
Plus, once you've finished your beer, the keg can be refilled for future events, allowing you to experiment with different types of brews. Want a light lager at one soirée and a darker beer at another shindig? A pony keg provides flexibility while reducing waste. For those impromptu gatherings where you might not have a bottle opener on hand, a pony keg ensures everyone can enjoy a cold one without the hassle.