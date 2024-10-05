How Many Cans Of Beer Are In A Pony Keg?

Maybe you're planning a party where beer is essential, but not in excessive quantities that give you flashbacks of your college keg stand days. Or perhaps you're experimenting with some beer-infused recipes and need a substantial amount of this malt beverage. Enter the pony keg — the perfect answer to your problems.

The pony keg gets its name from its smaller size compared to a traditional keg. A North American pony keg, also called a quarter barrel, holds 7.75 gallons (about 30 liters) of beer. This is still a generous amount, even compared to the 15.5 gallons found in most full-sized kegs. But how does this translate to cans of beer? Let's break it down.

A standard beer can is 12 ounces, and there are 128 ounces in a gallon. Multiply 128 by the 7.75 gallons in a pony keg, and you get 992 ounces of beer. Divide that by 12, and you're left with the equivalent of a whopping 82 12-ounce cans of beer!