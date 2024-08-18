The Myth About Dark Beers That You Have To Stop Believing
Dark beer's got a reputation for being heady, in both the foamy and the alcoholic way. The foamy part of its reputation is easy to see, since a fresh pour of some dark beers feature a pillowy and fluffy head. But many people believe that just because a beer is dark, it's got a higher alcohol content – which is a myth that's worth dispelling.
Though dark beer is packed with flavor, that color doesn't necessarily correlate to the amount of alcohol in it. The color comes from the malt in it that's been roasted to a dark hue prior to brewing, but the level the malt has been roasted to doesn't affect the drink's alcohol levels.
Instead, the dark malt adds more chocolate or coffee-like notes, which some people particularly enjoy, and the overall bitterness of the final beer can soften compared to hoppier pale beer varieties. That roasted flavor is independent of the alcohol content in the beer, and though some people associate strong flavors with alcohol content, that's not the case here.
Some dark beers are lighter on the alcohol than you'd think
One large brand of beer that comes to mind when you think of a dark version is Guinness, the classic brew we reach for on St. Patrick's Day (though really, Guinness is good any time of year). It's rich, silky, and features a head on top that almost resembles a cold foam. As creamy as that beer reads on your palate, and as heavy as it seems to go down, its alcohol content is fairly modest. In fact, its alcohol by volume (ABV) is 4.2%, which is less than beer's average 5% ABV. Side note: It's only 125 calories, which is only 25 more than most light beers, which tend to hover around 100.
Black lagers, such as German Schwarzbier, tend to hit the 5% to 6% ABV point, while some porters can range between the 4% to 7% mark. That being said, there can be some dramatically high-octane dark beers as well, like Russian imperial stouts, whose ABV variance can swing between 8% to 20%. Those types of beer could be where some people get their misconception of high alcohol content in dark beer. And yep, some pale beers can be pretty strong too, like triple India pale ales, which can hit 10.5% ABV and above.
When it comes to figuring out the ABV of a dark beer, you're better off checking the label or asking your bartender about it. Some myths are based in fact, but in terms of dark beer being stronger than pale-colored beer, this myth is just that: a myth.