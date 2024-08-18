The Myth About Dark Beers That You Have To Stop Believing

Dark beer's got a reputation for being heady, in both the foamy and the alcoholic way. The foamy part of its reputation is easy to see, since a fresh pour of some dark beers feature a pillowy and fluffy head. But many people believe that just because a beer is dark, it's got a higher alcohol content – which is a myth that's worth dispelling.

Advertisement

Though dark beer is packed with flavor, that color doesn't necessarily correlate to the amount of alcohol in it. The color comes from the malt in it that's been roasted to a dark hue prior to brewing, but the level the malt has been roasted to doesn't affect the drink's alcohol levels.

Instead, the dark malt adds more chocolate or coffee-like notes, which some people particularly enjoy, and the overall bitterness of the final beer can soften compared to hoppier pale beer varieties. That roasted flavor is independent of the alcohol content in the beer, and though some people associate strong flavors with alcohol content, that's not the case here.