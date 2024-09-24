How To Crack Open Beer Without A Bottle Opener

Just imagine, you've got friends gathered at your place for an evening of drinks and fun. Bottles of beer sit cool in the refrigerator just waiting to be cracked open, but then you realize there's no bottle opener in sight. The horror. Is the evening ruined?

Everyone calm down; no need to panic. Before the invention of the bottle opener, in 1894, there were spoons. Screw caps also exist, but unfortunately, not all beer brands have adopted this genius technology. So yes, reach into that silverware drawer and you'll find you can use a spoon as a bottle opener. With the proper hand positioning and a little elbow grease, the spoon acts as a lever to lift your bottle cap right off.

While we can all feel grateful to be alive in a time when modern technology has made such advancements to allow for designated bottle opening tools (wine bottles included), sometimes you have to get creative. Keep a spoon handy, and if you don't have one, be glad there are other functional alternatives you probably have nearby.