Here's How Many Glasses Of Champagne Are In A Single Bottle

If you're hosting on New Year's Eve, you're probably experiencing mixed feelings — on the one hand, you're excited to share the celebration with loved ones, while being nervous about something going wrong. Once you've set up the decorations and put out your traditional New Year foods, you need to take care of the most important part of the celebration: the champagne. We've been toasting with this bubbly drink since the 19th century, and most adults in the Western world wouldn't think to do the countdown to midnight without a glass in hand. As a host, you need to make sure you have enough bottles so that every guest gets a glass to toast with. (And probably a few more for those who want to keep drinking throughout the night.)

First, you have to learn how to correctly open a bottle of champagne. After you've mastered that skill, you can calculate how many bottles you need by deciding whether you'll do a quarter glass or a full glass pour. Most champagne flutes hold about 6-10 ounces of liquid. For toasts, it's common to fill each flute to around the 4-ounce mark. Because a standard bottle of champagne contains 750 milliliters — around 25.4 ounces — this will give you about six glasses per bottle. If you choose to fill each glass to the brim, however, you'll only get four glasses of champagne per bottle.