Here's How Many Glasses Of Champagne Are In A Single Bottle
If you're hosting on New Year's Eve, you're probably experiencing mixed feelings — on the one hand, you're excited to share the celebration with loved ones, while being nervous about something going wrong. Once you've set up the decorations and put out your traditional New Year foods, you need to take care of the most important part of the celebration: the champagne. We've been toasting with this bubbly drink since the 19th century, and most adults in the Western world wouldn't think to do the countdown to midnight without a glass in hand. As a host, you need to make sure you have enough bottles so that every guest gets a glass to toast with. (And probably a few more for those who want to keep drinking throughout the night.)
First, you have to learn how to correctly open a bottle of champagne. After you've mastered that skill, you can calculate how many bottles you need by deciding whether you'll do a quarter glass or a full glass pour. Most champagne flutes hold about 6-10 ounces of liquid. For toasts, it's common to fill each flute to around the 4-ounce mark. Because a standard bottle of champagne contains 750 milliliters — around 25.4 ounces — this will give you about six glasses per bottle. If you choose to fill each glass to the brim, however, you'll only get four glasses of champagne per bottle.
Things to consider while pouring champagne
Now that you know how many champagne bottles you need, you won't have to worry about accidentally leaving one of your guests without a drink. But there are other things that you should consider to keep your celebration running smoothly. Temperature, for instance, is very important when it comes to champagne. Warm champagne is almost undrinkable but champagne that's too cold loses some of its flavor. A good trick is to keep the bottle out of the fridge until New Year's Eve, then put it in a bucket filled with ice-cold water for 20 minutes before you plan to serve it. The ideal temperature of a champagne bottle is around 46 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want to be very accurate, you can buy a wine thermometer to calculate the exact temperature.
The pour is another important factor when serving champagne. To ensure just the perfect amount of bubbles, pour the drink while holding the glass at a 45-degree angle. Even if you're busy hosting, try to pour slowly to avoid too much foam filling the glass. After that, it's just a matter of enjoying the party and having fun with your guests. And the best part is that if you have any unopened champagne bottles left over, you can store them for the next special occasion. Most high-quality bottles are good for up to ten years, so they definitely won't go to waste.