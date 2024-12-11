You've Been Opening Up Bottles Of Champagne Wrong. Here's The Right Way
I'll admit that I love a fresh glass of champagne for almost any occasion, not necessarily a fancy event or holiday celebration. Champagnes (and sparkling wines, in general) pair well with almost every flavor profile and food group: charcuterie boards and crudités, snack foods like chips and dip, citrusy seafood dishes, lemony chicken entrees, and even rich or indulgent desserts.
But the toughest part of enjoying an unopened bottle of bubbles is safely uncorking it. And before you ask, yes, there is a correct way — and many anxiety-inducing wrong ways — to open champagne (and cava, Prosecco, and non-alcoholic bubbles, etc.). I've seen a cork fly off a bottle at 60 miles per hour in a public place and it isn't pretty or safe. When the pent-up carbonation is released by removing the cork, the rush of air can carry the cork away if the bottle opener isn't paying attention. Chances are you've been opening up champagne bottles incorrectly, but don't worry. Chowhound's seasoned bartender Kameron Lockwood is here to share his best tips and tricks for safely opening a bottle of champagne.
Remove the foil wrapping
First, make sure that your champagne is chilled at the proper temperature. Then, review the bottle's components. You'll see a foil wrapping on the top and underneath is a wire cage that holds the cork in place. Both items need to be removed before you can uncork the champagne and enjoy the bubbly contents.
To prep your cork, Lockwood first says to identify the foil tab near the top of the bottle. Pull it gently around the top and take off the foil cap to reveal the wire cage around the cork. Lockwood says to twist the wire "counterclockwise," while "keeping our thumb always on the top of the bottle." A cage typically has six twists (this is standard protocol in the bottling process), before you can freely remove it and toss it aside. Once the cage is loose, Lockwood shares that it's extremely important "not to point the bottle toward us or anyone else."
Examine the cork before releasing it
Now, you're ready to pause and "feel out the cork," Lockwood says. He notes that each cork is different, so you'll want to pay attention to whether it feels loose or if it has a tighter, more snug fit. Briefly remove your thumb from the top of the cork to gauge if it starts to "pop out."
If the cork doesn't budge, carefully remove and discard the cage, then put your thumb over the cork. "It's okay to swap your hands while you're getting rid of the cage," Lockwood says. Unfortunately, he says, a common mistake is to forget this step altogether. Always keep your thumb over the cork once the cage is removed. "The wine cork will actually just be slowly releasing until it completely pops," he adds. Moving or jostling the bottle can cause a premature pop, so limit movement until after the cork has been safely removed.
Safely pop the cork like a pro
Don't allow the cork to fly away from the bottle. "I wouldn't recommend that in almost any scenario," Lockwood says. Instead, he says to "pop the bottle while still holding on to the actual cork." This ensures that everyone (and everything) around you remains safe. Lockwood recommends holding the bottle with one hand while using the other to grip and twist the cork in a circular motion until you hear it pop. Pour the bubbles into a coupe glass or champagne flute and serve immediately.
For a higher-end sparkling wine or champagne, the process is slightly different. "If you're going to spend the money on something really nice, you're going to want to treat it with that same respect," Lockwood says. Otherwise, you risk "alter[ing] the integrity of the contents of the wine." First, remove the foil and cage as normal. Keep one thumb on the exposed cork and use your other thumb to slowly, gradually "nudge" the cork out of the bottle. Sometimes, this takes a minute, sometimes it takes longer. Your goal is to control the release of the air leaving the bottle, which Lockwood nicknames an "angel fart," as gently as possible. After the pressure and the cork are released, pour your champagne into a glass and enjoy!
Static Media owns and operates The Takeout and Chowhound.