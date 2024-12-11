You've Been Opening Up Bottles Of Champagne Wrong. Here's The Right Way

Don't allow the cork to fly away from the bottle. "I wouldn't recommend that in almost any scenario," Lockwood says. Instead, he says to "pop the bottle while still holding on to the actual cork." This ensures that everyone (and everything) around you remains safe. Lockwood recommends holding the bottle with one hand while using the other to grip and twist the cork in a circular motion until you hear it pop. Pour the bubbles into a coupe glass or champagne flute and serve immediately.

For a higher-end sparkling wine or champagne, the process is slightly different. "If you're going to spend the money on something really nice, you're going to want to treat it with that same respect," Lockwood says. Otherwise, you risk "alter[ing] the integrity of the contents of the wine." First, remove the foil and cage as normal. Keep one thumb on the exposed cork and use your other thumb to slowly, gradually "nudge" the cork out of the bottle. Sometimes, this takes a minute, sometimes it takes longer. Your goal is to control the release of the air leaving the bottle, which Lockwood nicknames an "angel fart," as gently as possible. After the pressure and the cork are released, pour your champagne into a glass and enjoy!

