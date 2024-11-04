How Many Shots Do You Get In A 750 Ml Bottle Of Liquor?

When it comes to hosting a party, whether that be someone's birthday, football Sunday, or a nice dinner, it can be stressful thinking about the alcohol side of planning. How much liquor will you need? Well, one great piece of information to help is knowing how many shots come in your standard 750-milliliter bottle of liquor.

There are a little over 16 shots in a 750-milliliter bottle of alcohol, with one shot typically being an ounce and a half of liquor. Now, if you are hosting a much larger party you may want to get a larger bottle of alcohol. If that's the case, then it's good to know that a liter has 22 shots, a magnum — or 1.5 liters — has around 33 shots, and a half gallon will have 39.

Now on your next trip, you'll know just the amount you need to have a perfectly stocked bar for hosting. However, you may also want to know how much you should put in your cocktails.