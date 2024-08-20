Muddling Vs Infused Syrup: Which Is Better For Flavorful Cocktails?

There are so many different techniques that can play a part in crafting a perfect cocktail, and one of them is muddling — but what exactly is muddling in the first place? When should you muddle the ingredients in your cocktail, and when should you go for an infused syrup instead (which can also boost the fresh flavors in your drink, albeit in a different way)?

Luckily, content creator and cocktail book author Jordan Hughes has an answer for you. Hughes — who runs the website High Proof Preacher — spoke exclusively to The Takeout about the art of muddling cocktail ingredients and why it's so important for specific drinks. Muddling, just as a refresher, involves using a blunt object to crush non-alcoholic components of a cocktail.

So why muddle? What does it do for the drink? "In the case of mint and other fresh herbs, muddling helps to release the aromatic and flavorful oils within the herbs so they can be incorporated with the rest of the cocktail ingredients," Hughes told us. "With fresh fruit, like berries and citrus, muddling helps break down the fruit, and release the juices." Still, there are other ways to flavor a cocktail — namely, by using infused syrups. However, they can be time-consuming and fiddly to make, so for many home bartenders, the convenience of muddling makes it the superior choice.

