The Easy Way To Give Your Cocktails A Fresh Twist

There's nothing like a well-made cocktail to elevate a night at home with friends. Even if you're not hitting the town, sometimes you crave that bartender-level quality — a perfectly balanced drink that tastes like a flavor bomb and goes down smooth. Something to impress your friends without too much effort because mixing cocktails is fun, but enjoying them is even better. In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Jordan Hughes, the author and cocktail expert who runs the website High-Proof Preacher, explained that adding muddled mint can elevate the taste of almost any fruity or citrusy drink (this 2-ingredient citrusy cocktail is a must-know).

What is muddled mint, you might ask? Muddling is the process of gently crushing herbs to release their natural oils and flavors. This technique is popular in cocktails like mojitos and mint juleps, where the fresh, vibrant flavors of mint are key to the drink's signature taste. Plus, muddled herbs look fancy floating in your glass, especially when paired with slices of lemon or lime.