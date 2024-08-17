This Ingredient Swap Will Add A Rich Twist To Your Mojitos
When it comes to cocktails, there are classics and there are trends. Of course, the matter of which cocktails fall into each category is subjective, but some drinks have earned a spot on the eternal classics list. The mighty mojito is one such drink. A combination of rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, and soda water, the mojito is an absolutely delicious and refreshing cocktail that really needs no substitutions. But cocktail culture is nothing if not playful — and this ingredient swap is a fun way to change up your mojito's flavor profile.
Cocktail expert, author, and content creator, Jordan Hughes, creates delicious and gorgeous spins on classic tipples that he features on his website, High-Proof Preacher, and Instagram page. He recently shared his unexpected twist on the mojito with The Takeout, saying, "I do like using Copalli Cacao Rum from Belize as the base spirit. It's still rum of course, but this particular rum is distilled with fresh cacao for an incredibly rich, chocolatey flavor that is dry and not cloying at all. It takes the Mojito in a more earthy, dessert-y route, which is unexpected and will turn some fans off, but it's a very fun pairing."
Now, flavoring mojitos certainly isn't a new concept, but the twists usually involve some sort of fruit like watermelon or pineapple. Turning to chocolate is a bit unusual, but when you think about the good rapport chocolate and mint already have, it makes total sense. It would definitely rank among our best chocolate mint items.
Play up the chocolate in your mojito
We think Jordan Hughes' chocolatey mojito twist sounds scrumdidilyumptious – certainly something Willy Wonka would reach for on a particularly grueling day of candy making. You could, though, up the cocoa factor even more by utilizing chocolate mint leaves. Chocolate mint is an actual hybrid plant that produces edible mint that smells just like mint-infused chocolate (think Andes Crème de Menthe candies). And, while mojitos typically aren't served in a rimmed glass, you could consider dipping the rims, or just a small portion of the glass, in crushed cacao nibs which will give you an extra essence of cocoa flavor without adding sweetness.
Substituting brown or demerara sugar for white granulated sugar will add a touch of deep molasses flavor to the drink, but the larger grains also might be more difficult to dissolve in the other cold ingredients. To combat this, consider making the sugar into simple syrup first and letting it cool. Don't be afraid to infuse your syrup; flavored simple syrups are a game-changer.
Cacao-infused rum isn't just for mojitos
If you think your bottle of cacao-infused rum is going to sit on your bar for years because you won't use it for much else, you may be wrong. Of course, once you get a taste for Jordan Hughes' chocolate spin on the mojito, you may never want a plain one again, but there is still plenty of room for experimentation with this unique type of spirit.
For starters, try an ice-cold chocolate-kissed martini made with rum instead of vodka or gin. Adding an orange twist and some Cointreau or Grand Marnier will give you major chocolate-covered orange vibes. When it's cold outside or when the winter holidays come around, try making a batch of the retro favorite, hot buttered rum, with cacao rum instead of the standard dark rum. The plethora of warm spices combined with the essence of chocolate, served at a warm temperature — with butter to boot — will be absolutely magical.
Dark & Stormies are cocktails made with dark rum, lime juice, and ginger beer served over ice in a highball glass. Swapping in cacao rum would be an excellent pairing with the spice of the ginger beer. And if you enjoy White Russians, try substituting cacao rum for the standard vodka. It's a great match to the coffee liqueur and cream.