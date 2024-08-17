This Ingredient Swap Will Add A Rich Twist To Your Mojitos

When it comes to cocktails, there are classics and there are trends. Of course, the matter of which cocktails fall into each category is subjective, but some drinks have earned a spot on the eternal classics list. The mighty mojito is one such drink. A combination of rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, and soda water, the mojito is an absolutely delicious and refreshing cocktail that really needs no substitutions. But cocktail culture is nothing if not playful — and this ingredient swap is a fun way to change up your mojito's flavor profile.

Advertisement

Cocktail expert, author, and content creator, Jordan Hughes, creates delicious and gorgeous spins on classic tipples that he features on his website, High-Proof Preacher, and Instagram page. He recently shared his unexpected twist on the mojito with The Takeout, saying, "I do like using Copalli Cacao Rum from Belize as the base spirit. It's still rum of course, but this particular rum is distilled with fresh cacao for an incredibly rich, chocolatey flavor that is dry and not cloying at all. It takes the Mojito in a more earthy, dessert-y route, which is unexpected and will turn some fans off, but it's a very fun pairing."

Now, flavoring mojitos certainly isn't a new concept, but the twists usually involve some sort of fruit like watermelon or pineapple. Turning to chocolate is a bit unusual, but when you think about the good rapport chocolate and mint already have, it makes total sense. It would definitely rank among our best chocolate mint items.

Advertisement