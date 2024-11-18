The Snack Ina Garten Says Is The Perfect Hostess Gift

Ina Garten, to the world of cooking and dinner parties, is on the very top of the industry totem pole. One might even say that she paved the way for women — and men! — to be brave in the kitchen, without sacrificing charm, poise, and grit. So when Garten recommends something, all we have to do is listen.

Hostessing is such a niche skill and requires a lot more thinking than you might think. Whether it's a big party like Thanksgiving dinner or a small one in your backyard, there's a lot of thought that goes into it. You'd have to think of the perfect appetizer, drinks, food, ambience, and people — and of course, if you really want to be detailed about it, the nice little gifts at the end that give your party a personal and quaint touch.

There are a lot of gifts to choose from, but you have to consider something universally appealing. After all, you have a group of people who probably have varying tastes, so putting effort into a gift that everyone would love is the key. Don't know where to start? Start with Ina Garten's idea of the perfect hostess gift – salted caramel nuts.