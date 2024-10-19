How Ina Garten Makes Hors D'oeuvres Simple

If you've got some friends coming over for a last-minute dinner, you may find yourself wondering what kind of snacks to have out as they get settled in over drinks. You'd think someone like cookbook author and home entertainment expert Ina Garten would get pretty fussy. But it turns out, sometimes she cherishes her low-effort days too.

She posted a short YouTube video outlining what it is she does when she doesn't feel like making fancy hors d'oeuvres, and her trick is that she simply puts out no-cook snacks; all of which are prepackaged goods. She suggests things like store-bought potato chips, salted cashews (with a little bit of extra salt sprinkled on top), and for something fresh; some heirloom cherry tomatoes. The key is to put them in attractive bowls, which makes the otherwise typical snacks look at least a little bit fancy. Never underestimate the psychology of presentation, right? And that's it, this isn't Ina Garten's roasted shrimp cocktail or her decadent deviled eggs. Just use the good old snacks that you probably have laying around already.