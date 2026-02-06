Costco's New Layered Deli Dip Has Us Saying 'Where's The 7th?'
When it comes to the Super Bowl, I don't actually care which teams are duking it out or who's playing at half time. For me, it's all about the dip. This layered number from Costco hits almost all the right notes — six notes, to be exact. It has hefty layers of refried pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and jalapeño salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, and sliced black olives; in that order. It's basically a classic seven layer dip minus the final layer. What's missing is some bright, crunchy veggies, which for this dish usually comes in the form of shredded lettuce or pico de gallo.
Since the dip is already assembled in plastic pans in the refrigerated section of Costco's deli, this omission may be to prevent weeping vegetables from soaking through the other layers and creating a soggy mess. Even though I'm a veggie lover, this choice admittedly makes quite a bit of sense. This is the kind of dish you can schlep to a potluck, where the joy of eating it comes from dipping down through all those distinct layers; extra moisture could ruin the structural integrity of the whole thing. Though "six-layer dip" doesn't have quite the same ring to it as its taller sibling's name, I'll still be picking some up, especially for this price. At $3.99 per pound, a large tray of dip will cost you around $13.50.
Add a seventh layer to Costco's six layer dip
Fortunately, it's easy to turn Costco's store-bought appetizer into the best Super Bowl seven layer dip — just top it off at home. Wet vegetables can still be an issue, though, especially for a dip sitting out at room temperature for the duration of a four-hour football game. That's why it's important to add the seventh layer right before serving and to minimize moisture as much as possible.
If you like a shredduce topping, opt for romaine rather than iceberg. Romaine lettuce has slightly less water but still has that fresh crunch that balances out the creaminess of the other layers. It's also sturdier and less likely to wilt. After washing the leaves, make sure to thoroughly dry them using a salad spinner.
If pico de gallo is more your vibe, simply remove the extra moisture by letting it drain in a fine mesh strainer — but don't toss out that liquid! You basically just made tomato water, an acidic, savory, vegetal, spicy elixir that's perfect for bloody marys and micheladas.
To incorporate brightness with extremely minimal risk of weeping, stick to low-moisture toppings. Fresh cilantro leaves, thinly sliced green onions, finely chopped jalapeño or serrano peppers, or radish slices are all great finishes. Another idea is to serve the Costco six-layer dip as-is but to incorporate some vegetables as dippers. We're thinking of tortilla chips, corn chips, and other snacky must-buy Costco items alongside cucumber spears, carrot sticks, and miniature sweet peppers.