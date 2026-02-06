Costco's New Layered Deli Dip Has Us Saying 'Where's The 7th?'

When it comes to the Super Bowl, I don't actually care which teams are duking it out or who's playing at half time. For me, it's all about the dip. This layered number from Costco hits almost all the right notes — six notes, to be exact. It has hefty layers of refried pinto beans, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and jalapeño salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, and sliced black olives; in that order. It's basically a classic seven layer dip minus the final layer. What's missing is some bright, crunchy veggies, which for this dish usually comes in the form of shredded lettuce or pico de gallo.

Since the dip is already assembled in plastic pans in the refrigerated section of Costco's deli, this omission may be to prevent weeping vegetables from soaking through the other layers and creating a soggy mess. Even though I'm a veggie lover, this choice admittedly makes quite a bit of sense. This is the kind of dish you can schlep to a potluck, where the joy of eating it comes from dipping down through all those distinct layers; extra moisture could ruin the structural integrity of the whole thing. Though "six-layer dip" doesn't have quite the same ring to it as its taller sibling's name, I'll still be picking some up, especially for this price. At $3.99 per pound, a large tray of dip will cost you around $13.50.