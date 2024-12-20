You Can Use A Salad Spinner For Much More Than Drying Greens

When you think of a salad spinner, you probably picture the final act of salad prep: a quick spin to dry your leafy greens before they hit the bowl. But if that's all you're using it for, you're selling this kitchen gadget short. The salad spinner isn't just for drying — it's also the ultimate tool for soaking, washing, and rinsing your greens, ensuring they're clean, crisp, and ready to eat. Consuming unwashed greens increases the risk of being exposed to bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, or listeria, as well as viruses, parasites, pesticides, and other contaminants.

Bagged salad mixes may often boast labels like "triple-washed" or "ready-to-eat," but don't be fooled into thinking they're squeaky clean. About 40% of pre-washed greens can still carry harmful bacteria. Unwashed greens fresh from the farmer's market or garden may also harbor dirt, sand, or even tiny bugs, so it's essential to make sure you're washing your greens thoroughly to remove any lingering residue and reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Fortunately, your trusty spinner is the unsung hero of food safety, and you should start using it for more than just drying. If you don't have a salad spinner, it's probably worth buying one. Trust us, you won't regret investing in one.