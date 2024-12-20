You Can Use A Salad Spinner For Much More Than Drying Greens
When you think of a salad spinner, you probably picture the final act of salad prep: a quick spin to dry your leafy greens before they hit the bowl. But if that's all you're using it for, you're selling this kitchen gadget short. The salad spinner isn't just for drying — it's also the ultimate tool for soaking, washing, and rinsing your greens, ensuring they're clean, crisp, and ready to eat. Consuming unwashed greens increases the risk of being exposed to bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, or listeria, as well as viruses, parasites, pesticides, and other contaminants.
Bagged salad mixes may often boast labels like "triple-washed" or "ready-to-eat," but don't be fooled into thinking they're squeaky clean. About 40% of pre-washed greens can still carry harmful bacteria. Unwashed greens fresh from the farmer's market or garden may also harbor dirt, sand, or even tiny bugs, so it's essential to make sure you're washing your greens thoroughly to remove any lingering residue and reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.
Fortunately, your trusty spinner is the unsung hero of food safety, and you should start using it for more than just drying. If you don't have a salad spinner, it's probably worth buying one. Trust us, you won't regret investing in one.
How to use a salad spinner to wash and clean greens
Unbeknownst to many, the salad spinner is the all-in-one tool for soaking, washing, and rinsing greens the right way. Start by chopping up your greens, placing a large batch in the spinner's basket and setting it inside the bowl. Fill the bowl with cold water until the leaves are fully submerged. Swish them around gently to loosen dirt and debris. Let them soak for 5 minutes. This will allow any particles to sink to the bottom of the bowl. After 5 minutes, lift the basket out of the water, allowing the dirty water to drain away. Empty the bowl into your sink and feel free to repeat the process.
Next comes the classic salad spinner moment. Return the basket to the bowl, secure the lid, and give it a good spin. This step not only dries the leaves but also helps dislodge any remaining particles clinging to the surface. To avoid soggy salads, spin your greens in batches, as overloading the spinner can prevent proper drying. Spin the greens until you feel confident they're dry, lift the basket, and empty out the bowl. Repeat until there's no more water left to drain, and the process is complete! Place the greens you plan to consume for the day into a bowl for your preferred salad recipe.
Separate the remaining batch into a bag or container, and then store in your refrigerator crisper drawer, where it should last a few days. You can also use a salad spinner to clean any fresh produce from herbs and berries to mushrooms.