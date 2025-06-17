How To Make Tomato Water And Why You Seriously Should

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Juicy, sun-ripened summertime tomatoes are one of the most perfect foods in existence, but they're only available for a few fleeting months every year. As such, it's critical to make the most of them. What better way to do that than by preparing tomato water. If you have no idea what tomato water is, don't worry. We consulted Nicole Johnson, founder, writer, photographer, and recipe developer at OrWhateverYouDo.com, for insight on how to make and use tomato water.

Tossing cut tomatoes with salt is a common practice to reduce wateriness and amplify flavor (it's also a key step in making a non-soggy tomato grilled cheese). It also creates a delicious byproduct known as tomato water. "The salt pulls moisture from the tomato cells and what drains out is basically tomato stock," Johnson explained. "It's subtle but packed with tomato essence." To make your own tomato water, you'll need tomatoes, salt, a sharp knife, a bowl, and a strainer. "Chop the tomatoes, salt them generously, toss, and let them sit in a colander over a bowl," Johnson instructed. "After 30 minutes or so, you'll have tomato water underneath and ready-to-use solids on top."