How To Make Tomato Water And Why You Seriously Should
Juicy, sun-ripened summertime tomatoes are one of the most perfect foods in existence, but they're only available for a few fleeting months every year. As such, it's critical to make the most of them. What better way to do that than by preparing tomato water. If you have no idea what tomato water is, don't worry. We consulted Nicole Johnson, founder, writer, photographer, and recipe developer at OrWhateverYouDo.com, for insight on how to make and use tomato water.
Tossing cut tomatoes with salt is a common practice to reduce wateriness and amplify flavor (it's also a key step in making a non-soggy tomato grilled cheese). It also creates a delicious byproduct known as tomato water. "The salt pulls moisture from the tomato cells and what drains out is basically tomato stock," Johnson explained. "It's subtle but packed with tomato essence." To make your own tomato water, you'll need tomatoes, salt, a sharp knife, a bowl, and a strainer. "Chop the tomatoes, salt them generously, toss, and let them sit in a colander over a bowl," Johnson instructed. "After 30 minutes or so, you'll have tomato water underneath and ready-to-use solids on top."
How to use tomato water
Preparing tomato water creates two valuable culinary products. "You're left with pulp that's more intense and liquid that can double as a base for sauces, cocktails, or marinades," Johnson noted. From poaching fish to upgrading a Bloody Mary with a cleaner, fresher finish; the liquidy tomato water is ideal for adding flavor to a wide range of dishes without being overpowering. "You can use it in risotto, dressings, ceviche, or as a cooking liquid for grains or couscous when you want a hit of tomato without the bulk."
The leftover tomato pulp is equally versatile. "The pulp works great in bruschetta, pasta sauce, or stirred into soups that need body," Johnson suggested. "You can also blend it with olive oil and herbs for a quick spread or mix it into meatloaf, meatballs, anything that benefits from tomato flavor without added moisture." With these expert tips in mind, you're ready to make the most of your best summer tomatoes all summer long.