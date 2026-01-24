For The Best Super Bowl Party 7 Layer Dip Don't Forget This Secret Ingredient

Two tablespoons of bacon grease should be enough to flavor your beans. If you're going to spice it up, add the seasonings to the grease as you warm it — letting the mixture infuse for two or three minutes before stirring in the refried beans. The liquid from the grease will probably be plenty to loosen up dry beans, but you can always add broth if you prefer them practically pourable. You could also try a different type of flavorful fat — fry up some chorizo, then use a few tablespoons of the grease to season the beans. The chorizo can also serve as an extra layer in the dip.

In addition to bacon grease, there are plenty of other not-so-secret ingredients that can be used to tweak your standard seven-layer dip into something truly Super Bowl-worthy. The classic form of the dip, dating back to the '70s or '80s, typically includes refried beans, mashed avocado or guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes or pico de gallo, sliced black olives, and sliced green onions. One typical add-in is to flavor the sour cream with something like taco seasoning, but you can also change up the refritos by using black beans. Grab some canned refried black beans or simply mash up cooked beans — and heat them in seasoned bacon grease, as above. Add or subtract ingredients from your dip at will, depending on your preferences or those of your party guests (not everyone's a black olive fan). After all, who's going to be counting the layers when they're focused on football?