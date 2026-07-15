Costco's New Tempting Croissants Have Customers Running To The Bakery

Costco baked goods fans, there's a new item out right now that caters specifically to cinnamon lovers (sorry folks, it's not the Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins). If you're a fan of flaky, rich croissants and cinnamon, Costco's twice-baked cinnamon-filled croissants might be calling your name. They're split, filled with a cinnamon-sugar mixture, then baked again with a cinnamon crumble on top.

While that sounds like almost too much cinnamon, early birds who've tried it say it's not. In a new Reddit thread on the croissants, the poster who tried them assures people (with a glowing review), "Don't be scared, it's so balanced." Another commenter said, "I can confirm, these are really good." That second bake gives the pastries an added crunch, so these are for people who really favor that shattering texture in every bite versus a softer more yielding one. A six-pack goes for $9.99, so the prices are in line with the Costco baked goods you've likely enjoyed before.