Costco's New Tempting Croissants Have Customers Running To The Bakery
Costco baked goods fans, there's a new item out right now that caters specifically to cinnamon lovers (sorry folks, it's not the Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins). If you're a fan of flaky, rich croissants and cinnamon, Costco's twice-baked cinnamon-filled croissants might be calling your name. They're split, filled with a cinnamon-sugar mixture, then baked again with a cinnamon crumble on top.
While that sounds like almost too much cinnamon, early birds who've tried it say it's not. In a new Reddit thread on the croissants, the poster who tried them assures people (with a glowing review), "Don't be scared, it's so balanced." Another commenter said, "I can confirm, these are really good." That second bake gives the pastries an added crunch, so these are for people who really favor that shattering texture in every bite versus a softer more yielding one. A six-pack goes for $9.99, so the prices are in line with the Costco baked goods you've likely enjoyed before.
Costco's croissants have a big fan base
Customers have been huge fans of Costco's croissants for years now. First of all, the regular ones are priced well at $5.99 for a full dozen, which is hard to beat. They aren't exactly like French croissants in that they're more yielding and soft to the touch than the traditional version, but that makes them a perfect vehicle for a rich and buttery breakfast sandwich. Plus, they freeze well so you don't have to write any off as a loss before you get the chance to eat them.
The warehouse club has been coming out regularly with additional new flavors of these twice-baked croissants, like a recent pistachio cream variety along with a more classic chocolate version. The current iteration's really for those who crave all things cinnamon, crunchy, and sweet; and I bet they're great served hot with a scoop of ice cream on top. If you're fixing me one, maybe sneak in a drizzle of hot honey too.