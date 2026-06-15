Costco's New Bakery Treat Showed Up Just In Time For Summer
Costco has just dropped a new dessert in the bulk bakery section which is made with a refreshing flavor we all associate with summer days: lemon. We all know that lemonade is a natural sipper when you're hanging out in the shade, after all. The new pastry is a lemon blondie (a chocolate-free brownie) with a lemon filling swirl and crackly icing on top. Instagram user costconewdeals says their local Costco sells a 16-pack for $8.99, which seems like a fair price for 16 of anything.
These seem like an easy grab for a backyard get-together, as nobody's going to want to turn on the oven during a hot day. Comments for the Instagram video declare they're looking forward to trying them soon, saying things like "Yummy! I want these!" and "Omg YES PLEASE." Costco regularly puts out new and returning freshly-baked desserts that customers swear by, so superfans are always on the lookout for the next best thing. This one just happens to be a good fit for summer.
Sam's Club recently released a nearly identical dessert
Interestingly enough, Sam's Club recently released a nearly identical box of lemon bar blondies. You get nine of them for $8.84, and like the Costco version they mix the flavor of lemon with a good old blondie, though these have more of a crumble on top and are garnished with a healthy dusting of powdered sugar. The Sam's Club version is interesting in that it doesn't appear to have a lemon swirl inside. Lemon curd is basically a required ingredient when it comes to lemon bars, so you're getting more of a lemon-flavored blondie here at an admittedly higher price point.
Out of the two, I'm surmising the Costco version might be better since it does have a lemon curd-like swirl inside, so it's not just a dense blondie. Still, there's no arguing against the bright flavor of lemon or the many joys of incorporating lemon curd into all sorts of pastries. You might not often use the word "refreshing" to describe a blondie, but both Sam's Club and Costco are hoping the yellow citrus fruit will be just that — you just have to pick a box of them up at your warehouse club of choice.