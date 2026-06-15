Costco's New Bakery Treat Showed Up Just In Time For Summer

Costco has just dropped a new dessert in the bulk bakery section which is made with a refreshing flavor we all associate with summer days: lemon. We all know that lemonade is a natural sipper when you're hanging out in the shade, after all. The new pastry is a lemon blondie (a chocolate-free brownie) with a lemon filling swirl and crackly icing on top. Instagram user costconewdeals says their local Costco sells a 16-pack for $8.99, which seems like a fair price for 16 of anything.

These seem like an easy grab for a backyard get-together, as nobody's going to want to turn on the oven during a hot day. Comments for the Instagram video declare they're looking forward to trying them soon, saying things like "Yummy! I want these!" and "Omg YES PLEASE." Costco regularly puts out new and returning freshly-baked desserts that customers swear by, so superfans are always on the lookout for the next best thing. This one just happens to be a good fit for summer.