12 Delicious Ways To Use Lemon Curd

You either love lemon curd or you can't stand it. If you are part of the latter group, scroll on. We are going to be fangirling for a bit. Lemon curd is one of those ingredients that rewards you every time you reach for it. Yet, so many home chefs relegate it to the occasional swipe on a pound cake or as a topping for a pastry crust. But, there is so much more to do with homemade lemon curd, and our experts are here to prove it.

We approached three chefs who work with lemon curd across a range of different culinary applications. Chef Trung Vu is a Pastry and Baking Arts Chef-Instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education, bringing the kind of technical precision that comes from teaching the next generation of pastry professionals. Chef Odette D'Aniello is the founder and CEO of Celebrity Cake Studio and Dragonfly Cakes, a company built on beautifully designed desserts, and the host of the Celebrity Gourmet Podcast. Chef Kristina Lavallee is the founder of The Cake Girl, a nationally recognized custom cake brand with a celebrity clientele and a reputation for edible art that stops people mid-scroll. The three of them have come together to bring us eleven different ways to up-level one brilliant and multitasking ingredient.