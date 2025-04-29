You Can Make Donuts In An Air Fryer Even Quicker Than You'd Think

It's important to pay attention to the details as you prepare to bake your air fryer doughnuts. (Yes, we said bake instead of fry, because an air fryer, despite the name, is essentially a miniature convection oven with a drip tray.) Clare Andrews noted that there are three important elements in the process, telling us, "The right temperature, timing, and spacing are key to air fryer doughnut success."

For starters, you need to set the air fryer to the correct temperature range, typically between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit (standard baking temperatures you're likely to find in any given recipe). At these temperatures, the doughnuts cook through without the outsides burning. If your air fryer isn't hot enough, your doughnuts could be dense. If it's set too high, the dough in the centers might still be raw by the time the outsides blacken. As for the timing, this may vary by recipe and also with the size and power of your air fryer. To be on the safe side, check the doughnuts a few minutes before you expect them to be done.

Andrews observed that air-fried doughnuts can be lighter colored than the deep-fried kind, but suggested that this can be compensated for by brushing the dough with butter or beaten egg before baking. She also pointed out that the doughnuts need plenty of room to expand, so you should make sure not to overcrowd the basket. It's better to cook them in several batches than to risk cramming too many in at once.