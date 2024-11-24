A Classic Glaze For Baked Goods Only Requires 3 Ingredients

A simple glaze can truly transform your dessert experience. It can add the perfect amount of sweetness to a classic glazed yeast round doughnut or balance out the flavors of a tangy orange pound cake. It can even be used to add a glossy finish to any dessert. But, what is a glaze? A glaze is a liquid which forms a glossy coating on whatever food it's spread on.

At its most basic, a glaze is made with two main ingredients: powdered sugar and a liquid (typically milk or water, which helps to control the consistency). Since a glaze (not to be confused with icing or frosting) has a flavorless, sweet base, it greatly benefits from the addition of flavorful ingredients such as extracts, fruit juices, or chocolate. Each of these can change the entire flavor profile of your dessert along with the color of your glaze.

The great thing about a glaze is it's easy to make and you only need a few minutes to prepare it. So, the next time you plan on making the infamous Tom Cruise cake or homemade apple fritters, try adding this sweet homemade addition to your dessert. You only need three commonly used baking ingredients to make this classic glaze recipe.