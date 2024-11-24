A Classic Glaze For Baked Goods Only Requires 3 Ingredients
A simple glaze can truly transform your dessert experience. It can add the perfect amount of sweetness to a classic glazed yeast round doughnut or balance out the flavors of a tangy orange pound cake. It can even be used to add a glossy finish to any dessert. But, what is a glaze? A glaze is a liquid which forms a glossy coating on whatever food it's spread on.
At its most basic, a glaze is made with two main ingredients: powdered sugar and a liquid (typically milk or water, which helps to control the consistency). Since a glaze (not to be confused with icing or frosting) has a flavorless, sweet base, it greatly benefits from the addition of flavorful ingredients such as extracts, fruit juices, or chocolate. Each of these can change the entire flavor profile of your dessert along with the color of your glaze.
The great thing about a glaze is it's easy to make and you only need a few minutes to prepare it. So, the next time you plan on making the infamous Tom Cruise cake or homemade apple fritters, try adding this sweet homemade addition to your dessert. You only need three commonly used baking ingredients to make this classic glaze recipe.
How to make a classic glaze for your desserts
For this glaze, you'll be using powdered sugar, lemon juice, and pure vanilla extract. If you want a strong vanilla flavor, stick to the pure extract. If you're looking for a mild flavor, then imitation vanilla will work just fine.
In a medium bowl, sift your powdered sugar to remove any large clumps. You need to slowly incorporate the lemon juice and vanilla extract, so you can maintain the right consistency. The goal is to have a silky smooth, pourable glaze. If your glaze is looking too thick, continue to slowly whisk in more of your liquid until you get a thinner texture.
Once your glaze is ready, you can carefully pour, dip, or brush it onto your dessert. It's important to note that glazes dry very quickly. So, if you want to add sprinkles, nuts, crumbles, or other toppings, you have to do it immediately. You don't have to stick with all of the ingredients, either. The vanilla extract and lemon juice are interchangeable and can be switched out with any other liquids and extracts. You have the creative freedom to experiment with different flavors and ingredients.